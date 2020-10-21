Mother of man in Happy Valley-Goose Bay arrest video seeks justice for her son

Nicolena Jararuse, left, with her daughter Sophie and son Hamlyn, took part in a rally Wednesday outside the Happy Valley-Goose Bay town hall. (John Gaudi/CBC)

The mother of the homeless Inuk man thrown to the ground while being arrested in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is calling for justice for her son, as the video of his arrest circulates online and an independent investigation into the incident gets underway.

In the video, a town municipal enforcement officer tosses Joseph Tugluvina from the front of a patrol car onto the ground, all while Tugluvina was handcuffed.

"It's not right for a person to be doing that. We're all Indigenous people, we're all human, but it's not right for a person to knock my son down on the ground with handcuffs on," his mother, Nicola Jararuse, told CBC News during a rally at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay town hall on Wednesday, where about 80 people gathered to condemn the officer's actions.

Jararuse was very emotional during the rally, saying it was hard to watch the video.

Jararuse said she immediately knew it was her son in the video the moment she saw it. She said Tuglavina has been going through a lot since January, and she and the rest of his family have been helpless in the midst of it.

"We can't help him from drinking and stuff like that. He's a long way out. If he wants to go drinking and stuff we can't stop it," she said.

Jararuse said she still doesn't know exactly what happened to lead to the arrest. She, like most everyone else in the province, first saw the incident when the video surfaced on social media.

The support shown for her family on Wednesday on the lawn of the town hall meant a lot to her, Jararuse said.

But, she said she's sad, wonders why the aggressive takedown happened, and wants something done.

"I hope they do something to that cop right away, ASAP, because it's not right for a man to be doing that to another human being," she said.

"I'd like to see the cop put away ... fired or something."

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some.

Now, it's a waiting game for Jararuse and her family.

The officer in the video has been placed on administrative duty. On Wednesday, just prior to the rally, the Happy Valley-Goose Bay town council had a brief special meeting, where council unanimously approved a motion to hire law firm Stewart McKelvey to contract an independent investigator to look into the arrest.

Jararuse said it will be about a week or so before she knows what the outcome will be from that investigation, and if there will be disciplinary action toward the officer in the video.

