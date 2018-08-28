Alberta Conservative pushed N.L. delegates' divisive birthright motion at convention

The motion to support the end of birthright citizenship may have been introduced by two Conservative district associations in St. John's, but it was argued by a young man from Alberta who has courted controversy in the past.

When it came time for debate, it was Keean Bexte who voiced his support for ending citizenship for babies born in Canada to non-citizen parents.

Keean Bexte, the former vice-president external for Wildrose on Campus, resigned after controversy arising from the promotion of an alt-right and anti-feminist film. (Chris Adams/National Observer)

Bexte made news last year when he was accused of trying to sabotage the Wild Rose Party from inside a campus group and promoting an alt-right and anti-feminist film.

Bexte said he was asked to debate the topic of birthright citizenship at the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Halifax last weekend and happily obliged.

"There are services that are being lost to those who are practicing birth tourism," Bexte said. "We also lose a little bit of our cultural identity and I think it's just something we should be careful about and hold dear, rather than hand it out to whoever is born here."

When asked what part of a cultural identity is lost, Bexte said things like political practices and traditions are at risk.

Division tactics, says Liberal MP

According to Nick Whalen, the MP representing St. John's East, the motion is an attempt to divide Canadians.

"To single out people from other places being born in Canada about a problem that doesn't really exist is dog-whistle politics. It's race-baiting. It's trying to encourage people to be afraid or think that there's an issue where there isn't one."

Bexte denied there was anything racist about the motion, saying that North America is one of the few places where birthright citizenship laws exist.

"Are Canada and the United States the only non-racist countries in the world?" he said.

Nick Whalen is the Liberal MP for St. John's East. (CBC)

According to Statistics Canada, 313 babies were born in Canada to non-citizen mothers in 2016. Despite the low percentage, Bexte still believes it's an issue worth eliminating.

Where did this come from?

It's still not clear how the St. John's riding associations came to have their names attached to the motion.

Bexte said he was approached by a man who asked him to speak on behalf of the motion, but couldn't say if they were from either of the St. John's ridings.

St. John's East president Mike Stapleton wasn't at the convention, but said he was surprised to see the motion come from his group.

Stapleton sent vice president Patrick Hanlon in his place — a man well known in Newfoundland for his vocal opposition to abortion and the HPV vaccination.

There's no real problem in Canada with birth tourism - Nick Whalen

Whalen said he wasn't surprised it came from his riding, despite representing a predominantly Liberal area of St. John's.

Whalen said he runs into conservative-minded people with strong views on immigration every time he goes door-knocking.

But when it comes to birthright citizenship, he thinks people have been misinformed.

"There's no real problem in Canada with with birth tourism," Whalen said. "It's not about whether or not people get citizenship if they come to Canada, it's about striking up divisions between Canadians."

Support among some NL Conservatives

It is a topic that was raised by Conservative MP Alice Wong, who represents Richmond, B.C., in 2016.

Wong launched a petition to end birth tourism and crack down on so-called "birthing homes," saying it was a rampant problem in her riding. The petition was also supported by a Liberal MP from Richmond.

Bexte said birth tourism threatens Canadian culture — including aspects ranging from political practices to inherited traditions, such as the Gaelic dance show that opened the convention last week.

When asked if he agreed that Gaelic dancing stems from Scottish immigrants moving to Canada in the 18th century for a better life, Bexte said, "Sure, and they did that in a way that followed the rules."

While the motion was raised by St. John's East, it was supported by members from St. John's South-Mount Pearl, including Morley Whitt — a longtime Conservative and educator who has worked in Africa and the Middle East

Whitt told CBC News the motion was not racially motivated, but was put forth to spark a debate and get people talking about birthright citizenship.

"It's not racism at all," he said. "It's to protect hard-working Canadians who have to foot the bill."