Nunatsiavut student wins scholarship for science work

One Nunatsiavut high schooler's love of science — and sharing it with others — has netted him a significant scholarship that he says will help him protect nature and promote his Inuit heritage.

Nicholas Flowers, a Grade 12 student at Amos Comenius Memorial School in Hopedale, is one of five students, and the only one outside Ontario, to receive a STEAM Horizon award, valued at $25,000.

The scholarship is given to students with outstanding achievements in a STEAM field — science, technology, engineering, arts or mathematics — that make a positive impact on their community.

For Flowers, that meant developing an after-school science club to help students from kindergarten to Grade 5 cultivate their interest in the sciences and learn to work together as a team.

He said it was an honour to win the award.

"It's definitely been an inspiration.… I was super-excited," said Flowers.

"From this point on, I know that I'll do my best to continue to be an ambassador in my community and province to support the field of STEAM."

Flowers, a Grade 12 student in Hopedale, also received a Memorial University alumni entrance scholarship. (Submitted by Nicholas Flowers)

The scholarship winners were supposed to meet in Ottawa to receive their awards, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flowers said, he took part in a virtual ceremony Thursday on Zoom instead.

He said the five recipients took part in a panel discussion and were able to get to know one another through some online rehearsals prior to the ceremony.

"I'm still confident that the experience and the opportunity that we've had through online meetings would be just the same way as it is in Ottawa.… It was an honour to be part of the virtual ceremony, which was open to family and friends to watch," he said.

"It was an incredible atmosphere, to say the least."

It wasn't the first time he participated in an online science event.

In May, Flowers competed in the first N.L. Virtual Science and Technology Fair and won best of fair with his project, which explored whether seal oil could be used as a viable fuel source for a qulliq, a traditional Inuit lamp made of soapstone.

Giving back with environmental science

With his scholarship, Flowers said, he plans to study environmental science at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook

"I've always been very passionate about the sciences, especially land-based science," he said.

"One of the things I've always been interested in is how we as a community in Labrador can give back to nature, so I believe that studying environmental science with the funds from this award will help me pursue a degree in such a way that I can give back to my community when I finish studying."

Flowers is passionate about his Inuit heritage, and learned from his grandmother how to sew a traditional sealskin coat and boots, which he wears while performing with the community's Inuttitut choir.

Flowers's grandmother, Andrea Flowers, taught him to make sealskin boots. (Submitted by Nicholas Flowers)

His long-term goal is to explore sources of renewable energy that may be able to help towns in northern Labrador transition away from using diesel fuel for electricity.

"That is such an important topic, especially in communities on the coast of Labrador where we get a lot of natural resources, such as the wind from the strong storms sometimes that pass through," he said.

"That's one of my passions and I believe that this award will definitely give a step in the right direction."

In addition to the STEAM Horizion award, Flowers also received a Memorial University alumni entrance scholarship, valued at $5,000 per year, and renewable for up to an additional four years.

