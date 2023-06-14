Artist Nicholas Aiden invites you to the Otherside's world of enchantment

In the middle of a dimly lit room, on an upper floor of The Rooms provincial art gallery in St. John's, visual artist Nicholas Aiden invites visitors to peer inside the enchanted world of the fairies they've conjured.

The exhibit — called Otherside — is made of artificial grass, preserved moss, lampshades that double as mushrooms, knitted socks, a sweater, an overturned salt beef bucket with blueberries spilling out, and other nods to fairy lore.

"Otherside is an exploration of queerness and using the fairy — the Newfoundland fairy — as a parable for queer experience," said Aiden, who recently wrapped up a stint as artist in residence at The Rooms.

Otherside is an opportunity for people to have a queer experience in a queer space, they explained, no matter their orientation.

"I wanted to create a space that's inviting, that's familiar, but also strange and odd. And a bit fun," they said. "It was really an effort to try and create an artwork about queer experience that is welcoming to everyone."

Mushrooms are associated with fairies. Aiden used lampshades and PVC pipes to create their own mushrooms. (Ted Dillon)

Hanging from the ceiling is an enchanted mirror that acts as a portal to the fairy world.

"In this reflection you'll see a distortion of the ring itself, but also you might catch glimpses of your own reflection, which I think allows people to see themselves within something queer and within something strange."

Conjuring the fairy world with art

For Aiden, who's always been fascinated by the idea of the fairy ring, drawing on Newfoundland and Labrador's rich fairy folklore was a natural leap, so they drew heavily on folklore research while creating Otherside.

"I wanted to make sure that even though it's going to be fun and strange, it still was reverent to the source material because I don't think anybody wants to disturb the fairies."

In fairy folklore, fairies are believed to leave behind knitting needles with fruit so Aiden included it as a detail in their exhibit. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

In folklore, a fairy ring is a cluster of mushrooms, believed to be the visible trace of a recent fairy dance. Aiden's mushrooms are PVC pipes bent with heat and mounted with lampshades.

Peering closer to the exhibit, buttons, clothespins and knitted socks made by Aiden's aunt are visible — all nods to local fairy lore, such as the knitted needles skewering berries, which Aiden said were sometimes left behind by fairies. Buttons and yarn were said to come out of a wound caused by a fairy.

"So while it is like a big spectacle to see, there's a lot of little fine details that are plucked from folklore and written in oral traditions here in Newfoundland."

In addition, there are personal touches and items important to Aiden, like the socks knitted by their aunt.

They also painted the walls a dark blue with gold stars, which is reminiscent of some church ceilings, explained Aiden. It's also a nod to one origin story of fairies, as angels cast out from heaven.

"They're kind of the perfect parable for queer experience. They're the original 'other.' They're steeped in the differences between people," they said.

Aiden said it was important to reclaim the word "fairy," which has been used derogatorily for people like them.

Aiden has added numerous personal touches to Otherside, including jewelled spiders. (Ted Dillon)

"As an artist, I'm really interested in the quiet moments between people where eye contact kind of says a lot more than words could," they said.

"So I used the fairy as a way to conjure a queer space where people can catch a glimpse into the unseen world and where the word 'fairy' is maybe not so negative."

Otherside opens at The Rooms with an evening reception on Friday and runs until Sept. 4.

