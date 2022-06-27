Alex Newhook brings Stanley Cup to Newfoundland as hockey star celebrates win in hometown

The third Newfoundlander to hoist hockey's ultimate trophy is bringing a piece of his playoff win back to his hometown.

Alex Newhook's parents are expecting hundreds of fans to turn out to his Stanley Cup parade on Monday, which leaves from Bannerman Park at 2 p.m. NT and travels down Water Street to George Street.

There, Premier Andrew Furey and Mayor Danny Breen will greet Newhook on stage.

The Colorado Avalanche star, who won the finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, has spent the better part of a month plotting out the day, his parents said Friday.

"He's pretty much come up with the itinerary. They're all things that he wanted to do, wanted to share with the public, the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," his father, Shawn Newhook, told CBC News.

"The hype has been going on for so long and it's been building to this day. So for me, it seems pretty real now that everybody is starting to come into town and things are ramping up."

Newhook's teammates through the years are arriving in town for the celebration, his mother said.

"He does want to give back. He wants to appreciate the people hes grown up with, who've helped him along the way in his hockey career," said Paula Newhook.

"It's a team effort, and the support across the province has been phenomenal."

The Colorado Avalanche first drafted Newhook 16th overall in 2019. The St. John's star had 33 points in 71 games with the Avalanche during the regular season last year, technically his first in the NHL.

Newhook is the third Newfoundlander to win the Stanley Cup. Danny Cleary of Harbour Grace was first to nab the honour with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, and Michael Ryder of Bonavista won with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

