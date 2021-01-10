Newhook, Mercer reflect on representing Canada at world junior hockey tournament

Dawson Mercer, left, and Alex Newhook played key roles in Canada's success at the 2021 World Juniors. (Getty Images/The Canadian Press)

The dust has settled on the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship, and two players from Newfoundland and Labrador are now reflecting on their experience at the tournament.

Alex Newhook and Dawson Mercer both started strong, each scoring twice in Canada's 16-2 drubbing of Germany in their opening game, and both finished the tournament with six points a piece.

They were also the first pair of players from the province to represent Canada at the tournament since John Slaney and Chad Penney in 1992.

Now, despite falling to the U.S. in the gold medal game on Tuesday, Newhook and Mercer both say getting to play for Canada in the event was a special opportunity.

"Getting to wear the maple leaf and represent our country on the national stage is something I'm going to cherish forever," Newhook told CBC News from Boston, where he plays for Boston College.

"Especially at the world juniors during this crazy year, I think it was really a great experience.… It's something I'll be forever grateful for, and to share it with such a great team and a great group of guys, it just added to it."

Alex Newhook says representing Canada is a moment he'll cherish forever. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Canada played a strong tournament, suffering its only defeat in the gold medal game, and while the team wound up with silver instead of gold, Mercer echoed Newhook's sentiments in that the experience was special.

"Thinking back right now, and just going back over it, it's an unbelievable feeling and a great opportunity for us to play in the world juniors," Mercer said.

"It's a complete unique situation where we got to play with no fans, in a bubble, [with] all these protocols. It's definitely going to be the world juniors that's going to be remembered in history."

Feeling the love

Playing on home ice in the annual tournament often brings an added boost of confidence for players representing their countries, but as seen with many other events since the start of the pandemic, things were very different.

There was no hometown crowd, in a sea of red, cheering on Canada's team, and no additional support from family members in the seats.

Newhook said that was disappointing, but he still felt the support as millions tuned in to watch the games, and sent tweets and messages to keep spirits high.

Dawson Mercer, middle, says national pride remained the same from last year's tournament to this year's. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

"To get to this stage and not have friends and family to be there, and have the fan support behind us, it definitely was a bit unfortunate," he said.

"But at the same time, we felt the support of Canadians all across the country and I think it really helped us to push and be as successful as we were, even though [we're] not coming home with the gold."

Mercer, who played in front of sold out crowds in the Czech Republic in the 2020 tournament, had his family with him in Europe when he was awarded the gold medal. This year, he said, was completely different.

The selection camp and tournament spanned over 50 days of isolation to keep in line with public health and tournament regulations.

"No fans, all the protocols, getting COVID tests every day, it was different. But, a big thing that remained the same was the pride and the opportunity and all the experiences," he said.

"When you haul on that Canadian sweater and play for your country, it's a pretty special experience."

Newhook is now back on the ice with the Boston College Eagles this season in the NCAA, while Mercer looks ahead to joining his teammates on the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League when games resume in late January.

