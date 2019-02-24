8 points for Alex Newhook of St. John's in Junior A hockey game

St. John's athlete Alex Newhook racked up eight points with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL on Friday night, increasing his lead in league scoring. (BCHLGrizzlies/Twitter)

Alex Newhook has had some great games in his young hockey career, but never one quite like Friday night.

The St. John's athlete scored three goals and added five assists for the British Columbia Hockey League's Victoria Grizzlies for a total of eight points in his team's 10-6 win over the Nanaimo Clippers.

The first goal in a 3G, 5A (!) night for <a href="https://twitter.com/BCHLGrizzlies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCHLGrizzlies</a> phenom Alex Newhook as he tops the 100-point mark.<br>Scott Didmon with the call. <a href="https://t.co/lWfJh4D4MN">pic.twitter.com/lWfJh4D4MN</a> —@GoBCHL

The offensive outburst also put Newhook, 18, past the 100-point mark and padded his already comfortable lead in the BCHL scoring race.

"It was a great game for us, a big win, and to get eight points and to hit that hundred [point] mark, it was a pretty special night," Newhook said.

Newhook's scoring totals give him the best offensive season by a Victoria Grizzly since Tyler Bozak's 111 points in 2006-07. Bozak has carved out a successful pro career, and is now in his 10th season in the NHL.

But the Grizzlies captain is humble when talking about his personal successes, crediting his teammates and focusing on wins rather than his own point totals.

"It was a pretty big game, and the games this weekend are pretty big for our team. I was just focused on getting the win," he said.

"But to hit the hundred mark and do it with that group of guys, it was a pretty special feeling."

Milestone Moment: <a href="https://twitter.com/AlexNewhook_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlexNewhook_</a> reaches 100 pts for the Victoria Grizzlies playing in his 53rd game of the season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardWorkPaysOff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardWorkPaysOff</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreGrizzlies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreGrizzlies</a> <a href="https://t.co/y2wVHcidUR">pic.twitter.com/y2wVHcidUR</a> —@BCHLGrizzlies

Newhook said the team is tight-knit away from the rink, which has helped lead the team to the top of its division heading into the BCHL playoffs.

"We have such a good group this year and we're really close off the ice. I think that really translates to help our game on the ice," he said.

"I think that it's been building since Day 1 and we're all there for each other."

Highly touted for NHL draft

Personally, Newhook is also building toward this summer's NHL entry draft. The centreman is ranked 16th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and expected by many scouts to be taken late in the first round.

If things go as many expect, Newhook would be the sixth person from Newfoundland and Labrador taken in the first round of the NHL draft.

And while he says it's exciting to think about playing in the NHL one day, what happens at the draft is out of Newhook's control.

"I think it's kind of hard not to think about the draft," he said.

"It's always in the back of your head. For me, I just try and focus on the things that are at hand right now and that's our team. I'm focused on our team, focused on playoffs and doing whatever I can to help our group off and on the ice."

But no matter what happens at the draft, Newhook said he's committed to play with Boston College in the NCAA next season

"It's really exciting going into Boston College next year. They have such a good program and always have a good team, so I'm really looking forward to it."

And while Newhook's eight-point game will certainly impress scouts, his big game didn't set any new records. According to the BCHL's website, the league's record for most points in a game is 12.

That doesn't bother Newhook. He said the eight-point game was "just one night," and he's focused now on competing with his teammates in the BCHL playoffs.

