2 Newfoundlanders get invite to Team Canada World Juniors hockey camp

Alex Newhook of St. John's and Dawson Mercer of Bay Roberts have gotten the call to compete for spots on this year's Canadian national junior hockey team and represent their country at the 2019-20 World Juniors championship in the Czech Republic.

Newhook was drafted 16th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL's 2019 entry draft, and is currently playing for Boston College, where the centre has 11 points in 13 games.

Mercer is eligible to be drafted in the upcoming 2020 NHL draft, and has been creating a buzz while gearing up for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over the last three seasons.

Dawson Mercer celebrates at Harbour Station in Saint John during Game 1 of last month's Canada-Russia series. (chlcanadarussia.ca)

The right winger has 36 points in 23 games played so far this season with Drummondville.

Hockey Canada has named 31 players to its training camp roster, all competing for a spot to represent Canada in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic, at the tournament, which begins on Boxing Day.

Camp will start Dec. 9 and run until Dec. 12 in Oakville, Ont., with 20 skaters and two goalies being chosen.

Canada will open up the tournament Dec. 26 against the United States.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador