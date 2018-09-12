Former Newfoundlander hangs tough as Hurricane Florence bears down on his North Carolina home

A Newfoundlander living in the path of Hurricane Florence in the United States says he's taking a "calculated risk" and staying put while more than a million people are evacuated.

Craig Brown, from St. John's, and his wife Andrea Kitta have been living in Greenville, North Carolina for the last eight years. The city is just outside the mandatory evacuation zone, but Brown and Kitta are battening down the hatches.

Brown is a critical care physician who works at the local hospital and said if they leave, it may take a long time to get back.

"Looking back to the last bigger hurricane, Hurricane Matthew, there were some folks who were trapped where they were for a couple of weeks," he said.

"Given the need to get to work and all those sorts of things, I need to be able to get to the hospital so see my patients and take care of business over there."

'We essentially turn in to a little island'

Brown said his community is in a low lying area and the rising water caused by the hurricane could create problems.

"We essentially turn in to a little island at a certain point."

Craig Brown's condo in Greenville, North Carolina, where he works as a critical care physician. Greenville is just outside the mandatory evacuation zone established by emergency officials in light of Hurricane Florence. (Submitted by Craig Brown)

Brown said he is concerned about losing electricity and sewer, but he and his wife have stocked up on water, food and other supplies and are preparing for whatever may come.

"You never can tell sometimes, the predictions are a little dire and storm passes through without a hitch, and other times it lives up to its expectations," he said.

"So, we try to buy stuff that we can donate if it's going to be things that we don't have a need for after the storm."

Despite the looming storm, Brown said he isn't too worried about major damage to his home.

Craig Brown is not worried about major flood damage to his condo as it rests up a slope, but he is worried the trees next to the home may be damaged or destroyed by high winds. (Submitted by Craig Brown)

"The reason I feel fairly comfortable is that a great deal of this town is on a declining slope from where our house is," he said.

"While nobody from Newfoundland would ever call what we live on a hill, apparently we live on what qualifies as a hill in North Carolina, which is a gentle rise more than anything else."

