Wheee! Behold the Newfoundland wood slide

Garrett Hunter, left, and Matt Edison, right, have made loading wood into Edison's basement a whole lot easier. (Submitted by Garrett Hunter)

Loading wood into the house is now child's play for two men in Gander, thanks to a little rig they came up with.

Garrett Hunter was helping his friend, Matt Edison, chuck a few cords of wood into his basement, but the logs were banging up the bottom of the window the men were tossing them through.

"I said to him, 'Matt, there's gotta be a better way,'" Hunter said.

That's when Edison's fiancée directed the pair to her son's old backyard slide.

Garrett Hunter and Matt Edison used a child's slide to cut down their wood-loading time.

The guys screwed the bottom of the slide to the window sill and propped the other end up with a few spare two-by-fours. The set up worked like a charm and cut down their loading time.

"Two cords of wood in a half hour is pretty good," Hunter said.

When they don't need it, they pull up the screws and put the slide away. When they've got more wood to load, they re-install the slide.

"She's right there by the wood door, easy to access," he said.

"We were joking around, I was like, 'We should make one and go on Dragon's Den with it or something. You never know right?"

He said the wood slide could do quite well — "especially in Newfoundland."

