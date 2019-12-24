The weather outside is frightful: Newfoundland braces for Christmas Eve storm

Christmas Eve has been a stormy, snowy affair for much of Newfoundland this year. (John Pike/CBC)

Most of Newfoundland is bracing for a winter storm on Christmas Eve, and the incoming weather has already caused major disruptions and cancellations across the island.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings for most of the island, and is warning drivers to be aware that visibility will suddenly be reduced to near zero at times in heavy, blowing snow.

Roads and highways, walkways and even parking lots will likely become slippery and difficult to navigate.

St. John's and the Avalon Peninsula are expected to be among the hardest areas hit, with up to 30 centimetres of heavy snow forecast to fall by Tuesday night.

Here's a quick idea of snowfall accumulations and what the winds will look like through Christmas Eve. I will update as necessary. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/As1Rld3oah">pic.twitter.com/As1Rld3oah</a> —@a_brauweiler

Air Canada and WestJet have posted travel advisories for Tuesday, and some provincial offices are closed for the day. The College of the North Atlantic, and the Arts and Culture Centre have also closed.

The Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court, and Family Justice Services offices are all closed for the day.

Allison Sheppard, a meteorologist in Gander's Newfoundland and Labrador Weather Office, doesn't recommend driving in these conditions.

Downtown St. John's had wet, snowy streets on Tuesday following heavy snowfall. (John Pike/CBC)

"If you don't have to go anywhere, maybe it's a great day to stay home," she said. "This forecast feels like a bit of a nightmare for those who are trying to travel, but maybe it's a dream come true for Santa."

Const. Laura Joyce of RCMP Traffic Services on Newfoundland's west coast said safety and caution are paramount when driving in such conditions.

Longs hill now a slippery parking lot for emergency vehicles <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/YuUWEEmFY3">pic.twitter.com/YuUWEEmFY3</a> —@rlegrow

"You need to put on your headlights. You need to activate those tail lights so that people behind you know you're there. With blowing snow, people don't always know you're there until they're on top of you."

She said drivers should stay well below the speed limit, and drive "to the conditions of the road."

Preparing for the worst

Lynnann Winsor, a deputy city manager for St. John's, is asking drivers to be careful over the next few days. (Carolyn Stokes/CBC)

The provincial government says plow operators will be working over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to maintain road conditions.

Lynnann Winsor, deputy city manager of St. John's, warns not to park on the street.

"Unfortunately we are going to be implementing the parking ban a little early this year to help with snow-clearing efforts, and to make sure that the roads are all safe for emergency vehicles."

The parking ban runs from 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday and stays in effect until the end of March.

It usually starts Jan. 8.

Winsor said the city is bracing for back-to-back storms, with another arriving on Boxing Day.

"It's all hands on deck for this week."

Elizabeth Avenue in <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a> is usually humming at this hour on a Tuesday morning. Not today. There’s snow. And it’s Christmas Eve. So it’s a lovely morning for a trek to the office. Peace and joy, everyone. <a href="https://t.co/4asQsIiMv9">pic.twitter.com/4asQsIiMv9</a> —@TRobertst

Her advice to drivers over the holiday season: "Be safe. Take your time. Our crews will be doing our best to keep all roads open so that everyone can enjoy their Christmas season."

Environment Canada is also warning of very large waves, pounding surf and elevated sea levels later in the week. On the east and northeast coasts of Newfoundland through Thursday and Friday, seven- to nine-metre waves are expected as a result of the wee​​​​k's strong winds.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

Sarah Hunt and Ryan Baley didn't let the weather stop them from taking a stroll in downtown St. John's on Christmas Eve. (John Pike/CBC)

Sarah Hunt and Ryan Baley were out for a walk Tuesday despite the harsh weather.

"Got a snow day, so [we're] enjoying the weather," said Hunt.

Weeee! Look at this joyful dog loving a Christmas Eve snow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/35Z7XxI2cG">https://t.co/35Z7XxI2cG</a> <a href="https://t.co/vRLwMX7SJo">pic.twitter.com/vRLwMX7SJo</a> —@CBCNL

"We normally walk downtown, but I think the snow is making it a little more enjoyable. A little more Christmassy."

Chad Jost was also out for a walk on Water Street.

"Nothing changes. It's Newfoundland. A bit of snow and it'll be back to normal, the way it goes anyway," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador