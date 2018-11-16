Oil tanker off the Newfoundland coast spills 250,000 litres of crude into the ocean

An oil leak from a flowline to a tanker off the coast of Newfoundland caused an estimated 250,000 litres of crude to spill into the sea, Husky Energy said Friday.

The spill from the SeaRose tanker about 350 km off the Newfoundland coast happened around mid-day on Friday in the White Rose field while crews were preparing to restart production. Operations were halted Thursday due to high winds and rough seas.

The provincial chapter of the Offshore Petroleum Board reports no injuries and said all wells are in a safe state.

Operations remain suspended as the cause of the spill is investigated.

Current conditions offshore "preclude the safe deployment of on-water response to the spill," the board said in a release.

A statement from the board said trackers have been deployed to monitor the spill, but containment is being prevented by marine conditions.

More to come.