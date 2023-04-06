'They inspire us to keep pushing': Sheshatshiu Eagles hit the court with Newfoundland Rogues

Members of the Newfoundland Rogues travelled to Sheshatshiu this week to host a basketball clinic with the Sheshatshiu Eagles. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Although the Newfoundland Rogues play basketball professionally, they say they can learn a thing or two from the Sheshatshiu Eagles.

Members of the team took time away from St. John's during their all-star break to visit the Labrador community and train with the Eagles, Sheshatshiu Innu School's first ever basketball team.

"They're working us pretty hard. It's pretty tough, but it's very motivating that they thought about coming here and teaching us," Eagles player Shipek Andrew told CBC Radio during the camp.

"And they want to teach us, too. It's very exciting. Like, it makes me want to work harder … I'll remember this forever, for sure."

The Eagles went through the first half of a full Rogues practice under head coach Jerry Williams, who said they did great work in drills like sprints, shooting and the three-man weave.

Players Mason Gabriel and Joseph Nuna, affectionately nicknamed Big Shaq and Baby Shaq by Rogues players referencing Shaquille O'Neal, say they'll take away tons of positives from playing with professionals.

"What they're saying to us earlier was very inspirational. And, like, I actually feel like I should play more," Nuna said.

"Next year and stuff I can teach ... the other kids what they taught me," Gabriel added. "It's just got to keep going on and on."

Players from the Eagles took part in half of a full Rogues practice regimen, which included running, shooting and the three-man weave. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Williams, along with players Ron Artest III, Isaiah Hill and Tyrone Young, said he admired the Eagles's work ethic, positivity and their eagerness to soak up knowledge about the game.

"It just shows you this game is growing all over the world. It's not just in Newfoundland, it's not just in Spain or wherever, like we're in Labrador," Williams said.

"They don't know this … but they inspire us to keep pushing. You know, like the things that we're doing is reaching people in places we never thought a basketball team would be. So they're inspiring us whether they know it or not."

The visit was especially inspirational for Artest, who says spending time with the players in Sheshatshiu gave him perspective about being a professional athlete.

"There's some days where I'm playing, sometimes I get bored of playing, sometimes it's too repetitive. And then I see kids who want to play everyday, you kind of get motivated again. It motivates me more. So this trip was needed," Artest told Labrador Morning Thursday.

Newfoundland Rogues star Ron Artest III said seeing the Eagles play will inspire him on the court. (Jerry Williams/Submitted by Pete Laing)

Artest, the son of NBA Champion Ron Artest, says he picked up basketball beginning in high school similarly to the Eagles. He told players they can accomplish anything they put their minds to with hard work and dedication.

Williams echoed the sentiment, saying it may not be long before the Big Land has its first professional basketball player.

"Everyday come in here and put the work in, and one day you'll wake up and you'll be a professional player talking to kids about how you got on your journey," he said.

"Why not be the first from Labrador to be a professional basketball player? Somebody has to be the first one, why not start here?"