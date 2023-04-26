A 1st for the girls: Annual Royal Newfoundland Regiment high school hockey tournament underway in Paradise

This year marks the sixth Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial Hockey Tournament, which honours those who lost their lives in combat. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The largest high school hockey tournament in Newfoundland and Labrador kicked off on Tuesday, marking not only 228 years of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment but also making history by featuring women's teams for the first time.

The Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial Hockey Tournament, which began in 2016, showcases 28 teams from across the island and honours the memory of those who served during the First World War and beyond.

Several players in the tournament have family ties to the Regiment, including Holy Trinity High School students Adelia Brown and Olivia King.

"I can just show that … my family has meant a lot to me," Brown told CBC News Tuesday.

Her great-uncle, Pte. George Brown, served in the Regiment's 2nd Battalion.

"I just think it's sort of crazy that my family, had to like, deal with that," she said. "It's just kind of weird to think about how they had to do that for, like, their country and our province."

But on top of that, this year's tournament also marks the beginning of a new history. A girl's division has been added to the event.

King said it's great to be able to play in the tournament and honour her great-great-grandfather who served with the Regiment — while at the same time representing the women's game.

"It just shows how, like, the women's hockey league is developing in Newfoundland. Which is really, like, important," King said. "It's amazing."

Holy Trinity High School students Adelia Brown, left, and Olivia King have family ties to the Regiment, and say it's a cool experience to be playing in the tournament. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Ascension Collegiate goaltender Brookelyn Drover's great-great-uncle, Leonard Snow, also served with the Regiment during the First World War. Over a century later, she said the tournament is a cool way to honour her family.

"It means a lot because in some way it's like I'm making him proud," Drover said following a shutout victory.

It's something to be proud of. It's something bigger than yourself. - Jaden Peddle

While the tournament honours the past, it's being represented by the future.

The event is special for Jaden Peddle of Clarenville High School, the only player in the tournament who is a current member of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

Peddle, 17, is a reserve infanteer. He joined the Regiment with his parents permission the day he turned 16.

Jaden Peddle,17, is a reserve member of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, and a Grade 12 student at Clarenville Senior High School. He is the only active member of the Regiment playing in the tournament. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"Honestly it took a little bit of convincing. But with the recruiter, the recruiter talked to my parents and that, and after a while they were OK with it," Peddle said.

"It's something to be proud of. It's something bigger than yourself."

Peddle said it's an exciting time on the ice and it's also a chance for people to learn more about the history of the Regiment.

The tournament is underway at the Paradise Double Ice Complex. It runs until Sunday.