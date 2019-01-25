No base increase in residential electricity rates in 2019 or 2020 from Newfoundland Power

The provincial Public Utilities Board has approved Newfoundland Power's general rate application, which has no base increase in electricity rates for residential and commercial customers from the utility.

The utility released a statement Friday announcing the PUB had approved the general rate application settlement filed with the board in November.

"There will be no increase in base electricity rates for our customers related to our cost of operations in 2019 or 2020. In fact, we have not contributed to any increase in base electricity rates for our customers since 2016," said Peter Alteen, Newfoundland Power's president and chief executive officer, in the statement.

"This is good news for our customers at a time when they are concerned about what the future price of electricity related to the Muskrat Falls project will look like."

Last year, residential rates went up about 6.6 per cent due to higher rates from power supplier Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and an annual adjustment under the provincial rate stabilization plan.

The PUB also approved Newfoundland Power's proposed LED streetlight service. Starting March 1, all new streetlights and replacements will use LED technology. Newfoundland Power says the program will save between eight and 39 per cent on current street-lighting costs.

