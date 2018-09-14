Newfoundland ponies get new home in sanctuary near Hopeall

For the people who have worked to save the Newfoundland pony, a new sanctuary is a major victory.

The provincial department of Fisheries and Land Resources signed over 10 hectares of Crown land near Hopeall on Thursday to the Newfoundland Pony Society, providing a home and breeding ground for the animals.

We bought all the ponies from the people that were putting them on the trucks that we could buy. - Cliff George

It's a long way for the breed, which pony owner Cliff George remembers as a hearty work animal, needed in its heyday for survival on the island. He watched their numbers dwindle to the point that companies started buying the ponies for their meat — so he had to do something.

"Jeez, we bought all the ponies from the people that were putting them on the trucks that we could buy," he said.

Others had more extreme suggestions, such as slashing the tires on the meat trucks.

During the '90s, the Newfoundland pony was down to 100 breedable animals. Now there are about 500 ponies registered in Canada and the United States. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"I said, 'No, b'y, I'm not going that far,'" he said.

"But we did get the law passed to protect the Newfoundland ponies from the meat trade."

Once down to just 100 breedable ponies

In the '90s there were just 100 breedable Newfoundland ponies left. But since then, though the efforts of people like George, the numbers have grown. There are now about 500 ponies registered in Canada and the United States.

George hopes Thursday's announcement — a 50-year lease of an old horse sanctuary — will help.

The site's a little rundown — the hay has to be cut back, the barn fixed up and electricity brought in — but it's a place for the breed to continue recovering.

Place for ponies in distress

The idea would be that we would be growing hay here. People could have access," said Jack Harris, president of the Newfoundland Pony Society.

Newfoundland ponies in the Broad Cove area. (Submitted by Vanessa Cantwell)

"People could have access to the hay. We plan to meet with pony owners to talk about the best way of making this land available to pony owners in the area. But it could also be a place if there's a pony in distress, it's possible it could be used for that as well."

With files from Katie Breen

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador