What to watch? How about a documentary on the Newfoundland pony

There was a time when the Newfoundland pony was a lost cause.

However, the breed is recovering, and our latest viewing suggestion is about some of the remarkable people who have been helping to make that happen.

There used to be thousands of Newfoundland ponies, but that number has been whittled down to just a few hundred.

This story is about the rescue of 20 Newfoundland ponies that had been near death on a farm in British Columbia.

Filmmaker Christopher Richardson tracked their story for a documentary called Where Once They Mattered: Saving the Newfoundland Pony, which CBC aired in 2016.

The film, which is narrated by Gordon Pinsent, was earlier the basis for two Land & Sea episodes.

It's a beautiful, inspiring film. You can watch it below, or stream it for free on Gem, CBC's free on-demand streaming service.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland & Labrador