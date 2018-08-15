2 Newfoundland pony foals helping family farm preserve the population

With so few Newfoundland ponies left in the world, one family in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's is welcoming two new foals in their effort to preserve the population.

Lucky and Midnight were born this summer on Dixie H Farm Newfoundland Pony Sanctuary, run by the Hansford family.

Gail Hansford says there are only about 250 Newfoundland ponies able to breed, out of an unconfirmed worldwide population of around 400 ponies, so breeding the animals is key to preserving them.

"It's very, very important to our family," she said.

"It's mostly for the next generation coming up, because if we don't do something, they're gonna be gone, and there's no bringing them back once they're gone, that's it."

Midnight and Lucky are two foals born this summer at Dixie H Farm Newfoundland Pony Sanctuary in Goulds. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Lucky, a female pony, was born on Friday the 13th, hence her name. As for Midnight, Hansford came out to the farm one night around midnight to check on her mare and found the foal had already arrived.

The hope is that the two ponies will be able to breed once they're old enough.

Abigail, left, and Gail Hansford are hoping to save the Newfoundland pony population, by breeding them at their farm in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

"We figured it would be good to start raising them, basically for the children growing up today, so they'll be able to see what our heritage animal was like and is," Hansford said.

Newfoundland ponies are an amalgamation of horses and ponies brought over from Ireland, Scotland and England, Hansford said, creating a unique land-raised breed on the island.

Their use as farm animals made them a sturdy little animal.

"Years ago there were no ATVs, so the pony was the main power for people getting their wood and hauling the fish up off the beaches and the kelp for their farms," said Hansford.

"Everyone had them years ago."

Gail Hansford says the Newfoundland pony population needs to be preserved, because once it's gone, there's no bringing it back. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

And if we're not careful in preserving the animal's population, Hansford said, all we'll have left in years to come are memories.

"All we can do is see pictures and talk about them."

