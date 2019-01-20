Next of pin: Do you know who owned this N.L. municipal pin collection?

Alex McPhee found a neat treasure at his local thrift shop in Edmonton. (Submitted by Alex McPhee)

An Alberta man with a peculiar hobby may have found evidence of a kindred — or pin-dred — spirit somewhere, some time in Newfoundland and Labrador.

And he found it in a bin in his neighbourhood thrift store.

20-year-old Alex McPhee, a former Reach for the Top national finalist, has spent the last three years assembling a collection of lapel pins from every city and town in Alberta.

"I have about 300 different pins from all of the municipalities in this province, and a lot of them I had to get from actually visiting these places," he said.

He also writes to towns and asks for pins and he likes to dig through the ten-for-a-dollar pin bin at the County Clothes-Line store in Sherwood Park, a suburb of Edmonton.

Those digs occasionally turn up pins from other provinces, but at the end of the December he found something special: 67 pins from towns all over Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as a flag pin and a pin from the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Municipal Administrators.

Alex McPhee may have found evidence of a pin-dred spirit. (Submitted by Alex McPhee)

He bought them, took them home and put them together as a new collection.

"It was clearly something that someone had tried to put together," he said. "And when it's ten for a dollar, that's not so prohibitive."

The find has now usurped the Atlantic Canadian food section at a grocery store in Vermilion, Alta., as his closest brush with Newfoundland and Labrador culture.

"It was just loaded up with Pineapple Crush, three dollars a can," he said.

Clues about the collector

McPhee said it'd be interesting to find out who owned the collection, and there are a few clues which could help pin it down.

For one, the association of municipal administrators re-branded in 2009 as the Professional Municipal Administrators, according to their executive director, Krista Parsons, who notes that McPhee has a great find on his hands.

There's a pin for the town of Seldom-Little Seldom, which amalgamated to become the town of Fogo Island in 2011.

Seldom-Little Seldom amalgamated with neighbouring towns to become the Town of Fogo Island. (Submitted by Alex McPhee)

And there's a pin for Ramea's 1999 Come Home Year and a one from the town of Paradise dated 2000.

"My going assumption is that these were all collected about the turn of the millennium," he said.

"Based on what I know about how easy it is to get a pin in Alberta — because there are a lot that you have to actually drive to the place and talk to someone at the desk to get — it looks like something that someone would have put together while working for a local government themselves, and attending all the relevant conferences and conventions."

McPhee said he developed his sharp eye for municipal pins studying for Reach for the Top.

"While I was memorizing all these facts about different places in Canada, it's always really fun to be able to actually send a letter in the mail with a real stamp on it and there's a very good chance that you'll get something interesting back for your effort."

He notes that though municipal pin collection is "a bit of a specialty" in the pin collecting community, Canada is unique in that its town produce their own pins. In the U.S., for example, he said you can only find pins for major cities.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador