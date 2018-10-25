Introducing CBC Newfoundland Morning

On Oct. 29, CBC N.L. will launch CBC Newfoundland Morning, with the familiar voices of hosts Bernice Hillier and Martin Jones.

The new show will feature comprehensive and in-depth news, stories and information to listeners throughout western and central Newfoundland, the Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador.

Meet Martin Jones and Bernice Hillier, hosts of CBC Newfoundland Morning

The same talented CBC teams will continue to be based in Corner Brook and Gander, but will now unite to produce the new morning show, which will feature more local voices and dive deeper into the issues facing communities within the region.

For listeners of Labrador Morning and the St. John's Morning Show, your same hosts will still be coming to you through the radio every weekday morning.

To hear CBC Newfoundland Morning tune in to CBC Radio at 6:00 a.m. through to 9 a.m. Same time, same station.