Meet the CBC Newfoundland Morning team

Bernice Hillier and Martin Jones are taking over the airwaves, as of Oct. 29, from 6-9 a.m. NT, Mondays through Fridays.

The same talented CBC teams will continue to be based in Corner Brook and Gander, but are joining together to produce CBC Newfoundland Morning, which will deliver the region's news, current affairs, and occasional offbeat tales.

No need to re-set your dial, either; CBC Newfoundland Morning will be hitting the same stations as the previous shows.

The radio teams for Labrador Morning and the St. John's Morning Show are still on your stations, per usual.

You'll hear the same familiar voices you're used to — check out the team below.

Bernice Hillier

Host, Corner Brook

Bernice Hillier is a radio host who's worked in a variety of roles at CBC since 1994. She's a graduate of Carleton University's School of Journalism, and has worked at CBC locations in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Iqaluit. She was born and raised in Western Newfoundland.

What excites you most about working on the morning show?

"I get to be one of the first to say 'Good morning' to you each day. I enjoy meeting new people and reaching various parts of Newfoundland and Labrador. It is a thrill for me. I love this province, and I'm proud of its beauty, fascinating history, and impressive people. You can count on me to ask the tough questions you want answered, but I also like to have fun on the radio."

Brian McHugh

Technical Associate Producer, Corner Brook

Brian has more than 30 years of radio and television experience in Newfoundland and Labrador, primarily with CBC. Brian contributes story ideas, prepares feature stories and comedy pieces, including satirical songs.

What do you love about working for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador?

"I love being one of the first people at work early in the morning, being among the first people in the whole province to know the daily news, and having the privilege to share it with our audiences."

Cherie Wheeler

Producer, Corner Brook

Cherie Wheeler was born and raised in the Bay of Islands. She started working with CBC in 2006 and has worked in Gander, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Corner Brook. Cherie has two beautiful children who keep her on her toes. When she's not chasing them around, she enjoys hunting for treasures at yard sales, fighting with her vegetable garden and spending time at the cabin. Cherie also loves knitting and having a good yarn. Throw in a hot cup of tea and she's basically in heaven.

What excites you most about working on the morning show?

"I am excited about starting my day in the quiet hours of the morning while most people are still in bed then jumping head first into the busy newsroom as people start their day. A morning show is a particular kind of chaos that's fast paced, high energy and always changing. And I get to be at the centre of it all."

Colleen Connors

Video Journalist, Corner Brook

Colleen Connors is a video journalist for CBC N.L. focused on news and television. Her career began in 2007 working in current affairs for CBC Radio One. Since that time, Colleen has also spent several years working out of Happy Valley Goose Bay but is now based in Corner Brook where she grew up. She loves working in her hometown.

What do you love most about working in your role at CBC?

"I enjoy covering stories and breaking news in Newfoundland and Labrador. I love living on the west coast and enjoy hiking in Gros Morne and running along the 'flat' roads in Corner Brook. It's a beautiful, vibrant city to live and work in. I'm excited to contribute to the morning show because it's a huge part of the area and I love to share people's stories and culture through interviews and sound."

David Newell

Producer, Gander

David started his journalism career in print and moved to the CBC about eight years ago as a reporter. When he's not bringing stories to life about your community, David is busy parenting, acting in the local community theatre, reading everything he can get his hands on, and planning his first novel; one that he jokes may never be written.

What excites you most about working on the morning show?

"The Morning Show gives us the chance to get into your towns and neighbourhoods, to find out more about who you are, and the incredible things you do every day. We'll be bringing you more in-depth stories, more colourful sound and more surprises, to inform and entertain you as you start your day."

Garrett Barry

Video Journalist, Gander

Garrett Barry is a CBC reporter based in Newfoundland and Labrador. His work has appeared on radio shows, TV programs, websites and in newspapers across the country. Before arriving in central Newfoundland, Garrett worked in St. John's, Fort McMurray, Montreal and Ottawa.

What do you love most about working in your role at CBC?

"The best part of working as a reporter in Newfoundland and Labrador is visiting all the communities that make our province what it is. I've been to many, and there are still many left on my list. Newfoundlanders and Labradorians care about what's happening in their communities in a unique way. We're reminded of that each time we're invited into a home, a school, or a community hall. That's what I love!"

Jennifer Grudic

Reporter, Corner Brook

Jennifer Grudic is a reporter based in Corner Brook, N.L. Prior to joining CBC, she started her career in Halifax as a radio producer, anchor and video journalist after graduating from the University of King's College journalism program in 2014. She is also a graduate of Memorial University in St. John's.

What excited you most about working on the morning show?

"I'm excited to work on the Morning Show because it's an opportunity to gain a deeper connection and understanding of the place where I was born. My goal is to explore communities throughout the region while telling stories that reflect the realities, resilience and rich culture of people who live there."

Leigh Anne Power

Reporter (Investigative), Gander

Leigh Anne Power started her career with CBC N.L. as a writer/broadcaster in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in 1994 and moved to Gander with CBC in 1997. She has reported on many important issues in the region and has been recognized with multiple journalism awards in her career. Outside of work she is busy raising two daughters and a son, volunteering with the Kiwanis Club of Gander, and writing a hockey blog about her beloved Montreal Canadians.

What do you love most about your role at CBC?

"I love being able to highlight important issues to the community with a particular focus on long form, investigative journalism. I love digging deeper and asking tough questions."

Lindsay Bird

Web Writer, Corner Brook

Lindsay's reporting has taken her from Saint John, N.B. to Windsor, Ont., to Grand Falls-Windsor, before arriving at CBC Corner Brook in 2014. She is now the Senior Web Writer for CBC N.L. When offline, you can find her gardening, reading, or riding horses.

What excited you most about working on the morning show?

"I'm excited to bring the unique, inspiring, and occasionally outrageous stories to a wide online audience and help connect the people of the province to the rest of the world with the click of the mouse."

Martin Jones

Host, Gander

Martin is one of the newest additions to the CBC N.L. team and is based in Gander. He has a background in psychology which is something that he uses regularly as an interviewer, reporter and writer.

What excited you most about your role on the morning show?

"Getting the opportunity to host a show on CBC Radio One has been a dream of mine for many years. I'm truly honoured to get the chance to share stories that are important to Newfoundland and Labradorians. Being trusted to tell those stories is something that I don't take lightly."

Melissa Tobin

Reporter, Gander

Melissa Tobin is a Gander-based journalist who has worked in a variety of roles at CBC N.L. since 2010. In her spare time, she is heavily involved in the provincial music scene and is an avid snowboarder.

What do you love about working for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador?

"The best part of my job is meeting people from all walks of life and telling their stories. I'm excited to get on the road and bring you the stories that give our province its colour."