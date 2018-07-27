N.L. man's girlfriend shot as they tried to help Toronto shooting victims

Danielle Kane and Jerry Pinksen rushed to help a victim during the Danforth shooting in Toronto on Sunday. Kane was hit by a bullet which shattered her T11 vertebra. (Submitted by Byron Abalos)

A man from Straitsview on the Northern Peninsula was front and centre during the Danforth shooting which claimed the lives of two and wounded 13 others on Sunday, July 22.

Jerry Pinksen was having dinner with his girlfriend and a friend when a woman ran into the restaurant, saying someone had been shot on Danforth Avenue.

Pinksen, an emergency room nurse now living in Toronto, and his girlfriend Danielle Kane who is a nursing student, immediately ran to the aid of the gunshot victim.

However, just outside of the door to the 7Numbers restaurant, Pinksen came face-to-face with the gunman, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain.

According to Kane's family, Pinsken heard a clicking sound before seeing Hussain lift his arms.

Pinksen ducked out of the way behind a nearby table, but heard a scream from a familiar voice. It was Kane's.

She had followed Pinksen outside and became another victim of the shooter.

Eight bullets were fired in their direction, one shattered Kane's T11 vertebra, piercing her stomach and diaphragm.

Pinksen and others from the restaurant grabbed Kane to get her back inside the building and immediately began administering first aid.

"I can't feel my legs, I can't feel my legs," Kane said on the ambulance ride to the hospital, according to her family.

Courage and determination

As of Friday Kane was in the intensive care unit at Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital. Her family said she is expected to survive but may never walk again.

But what would shake a lesser person doesn't phase Pinksen in the slightest.

Jerry Pinksen of Newfoundland and Labrador and girlfriend Danielle Kane rushed to help a gunshot victim on Danforth Avenue in Toronto on Sunday. (Byron Abalos/GoFundMe)

"Jerry is incredible, the amount of strength he's shown and composure, and talking about the future and how he's in it for the long haul," Byron Abalos told CBC News on Thursday.

Abalos is Kane's cousin.

"He (Jerry) does not want this to be about him and his actions and there's complicated feelings about this decision to go out and her following him, but to me they were both doing something to help someone else," said Abalos.

The #DaniStrong GoFundMe page was launched to help cover the costs of her recovery and outlines the struggles Kane and Pinksen will be facing in the future and post recovery.