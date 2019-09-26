It's official: Newfoundland residential power rates are going up
PUB signs off on proposal from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro
Final approval has been given for the residential power rate in Newfoundland to increase by 6.4 per cent as of next Monday.
That works out to or an additional 0.8 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The rate for Labrador residents will decrease by 3.1 per cent, or a reduction of 0.1 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The Public Utilities Board has signed off on the proposal for the rate hike from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.
The utility has previously said the increase in price is due to an increase in fuel costs.
"Today we rely heavily on oil to generate electricity for customers at our Holyrood plant, and the forecast price of oil has increased significantly since rates last changed in 2018," said Hydro in a statement provided last week.
We share customers' concerns: Newfoundland Power
In a statement to CBC on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Newfoundland Power said, "This rate increase is not related to our operations and has no financial benefit for Newfoundland Power."
"Our customers remain very concerned about future electricity rates, particularly increases related to the Muskrat Falls Project. We share their concerns."
Newfoundland Power's cost of operations has not been a factor in increasing electricity rates for 2016 to 2020, added the spokesperson.
With files from Meg Roberts
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.