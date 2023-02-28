N.L. government bans TikTok from government devices

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is banning TikTok from government devices, following in the federal government’s footsteps. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced Wednesday that it is banning the use of TikTok on all government mobile devices.

The ban, which takes effect Thursday, comes days after the federal government removed and blocked the popular video-sharing application from government devices.

"The decision to ban the app was based on several risk factors, including TikTok's data collection methods, which provide almost complete access to the contents of the phone, making those who have downloaded the app more vulnerable to surveillance," said the government in a press release Wednesday.

"Furthermore, there are concerns about the applicable legal regime that governs the information collected."

The province says there have been no reported breaches resulting from TikTok use on government mobile devices.

"The security of our networks and data is top priority, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure its integrity. This is a proactive step to safeguard the people and data we protect," said Digital Government Minister Sarah Stoodley on Wednesday.

CBC News reported Monday that the federal government would remove and block TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform, from all federal government devices due to security concerns.

In an email sent to Global Affairs employees Monday, department officials said Canada's chief information officer made the decision following a review that found TikTok's data collection methods could lead to cyber attacks.

"The Government of Canada continuously works to ensure the cyber security of our networks by identifying threats and vulnerabilities, including those on social media platforms," the email said.

The app was deleted and blocked on all federal government mobile devices Tuesday.

Quebec bans app on government devices

Other provinces have also followed the federal government's lead.

Quebec banned the installation and use of TikTok on government mobile devices Tuesday.

Quebec's cybersecurity and digital minister, Éric Caire, said although there is no evidence a foreign country is spying on government employees through the application, the ban is a "preventive" measure.

"The security of information and the protection of data held by public administration bodies remain a top priority for the Quebec government and that is why we are adopting this preventive measure," Caire said in a statement reported by The Canadian Press.

TikTok, a social media application focused on short-form videos, is owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance.

Last week, Canada's federal privacy commissioner and provincial counterparts in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec launched a joint probe into how the application collects data and whether it meets privacy-law expectations.

China's ownership of the social media platform has raised concerns during a period of heightened tensions between China and the West.

A growing list of U.S. states have also reportedly banned the app from government phones.

