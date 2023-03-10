This ain't your grandparents' folk music: New documentary explores contemporary N.L. folk scene
CBC video producer Mark Cumby explores the changing folk music scene in Newfoundland and Labrador.
What is Newfoundland and Labrador folk music in 2023?
That's the question the new documentary N.L. Folk Now attempts to answer.
Produced and directed by CBC N.L.'s Mark Cumby as part of the For the Love of Music series, the film explores how the scene is changing in a province known for its musical culture.
You can watch N.L. Folk Now in the video above.
