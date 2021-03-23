N.L. election results to be released Saturday at noon NT: CBC will have live coverage

Ten weeks and one day after Andrew Furey called the election, the people of Newfoundland and Labrador will know who will form the government.

Elections NL says the results will be released Saturday at noon NT.

You can watch the results and analysis on CBC TV, with a pre-election show starting at 11:30 NT (11 a.m. in most of Labrador). It will be simulcast on CBC Radio 1.

You can also watch it on CBC.ca/nl.

The last two months have been unprecedented in the provincial political arena. Furey called the election Jan. 15. The campaign was different than previous ones: shaking hands, kissing babies and making the rounds inside Tim Hortons were a no-go in the age of COVID-19.

Instead, politicians donned masks and stayed six feet apart for photo ops. Reporter scrums were few and far between, and instead, questions to party leaders were reduced to carefully controlled Zoom or Facetime media conferences.

And then the week of Feb. 8 upended everything.

The province grappled with an outbreak that sent the active case count soaring. On Feb. 11 the province set a single-day record for new cases, with 100.

The election was thrown into doubt, but Elections NL pressed on. But by the end of the week, volunteers had said they would not show up at polling stations for the Saturday's in-person voting, and towns across the province said they would not allow municipal facilities to be used as polling stations due to safety concerns.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, held a rare Friday night press conference on the eve of the election. She announced that coronavirus variant B117 had been confirmed in the St. John's metro area and she was effectively locking down the province.

Less than an hour after that — and with less than 12 hours to go before the polls were set to open — chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk announced that in-person voting for 18 of 40 districts was postponed.

He said at the time in-person voting would be rescheduled in two weeks if public health conditions improve, but that did not happen.

The deadline for voters to get their ballots back to Elections NL via mail has been extended several times. The firm deadline is Thursday at 4 p.m.

Less than 48 hours later, the winners of the 40 districts will be announced.

