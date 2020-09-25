Here's how to Halloween this year, as N.L. records 1 week with no new cases of COVID-19

The province has no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, extending the daily count of zeroes to one full week.

There is one active case.

The total caseload for Newfoundland and Labrador is 272. In total, 268 people have recovered and there have been three deaths.

As of Friday, 40,085 people have been tested — 543 more since Thursday.

While other provinces or municipalities mull cancelling Halloween, N.L. is getting the green light from the province's top doctor, Janice Fitzgerald.

The provincial government posted dozens of guidelines related to handing out treats, trick-or-treating, and other events, such as a haunted house.

They include:

Be respectful of households that are not handing out treats this year, and skip any residence that has a sign on the door.

Make sure children wash their hands before they leave home, when they arrive home, and before eating any treats.

Avoid entering indoor porch areas when getting treats.

Avoid activities that pose a high risk for transmission (e.g. bobbing for apples, decorating cookies).

Businesses can organize events, like hay rides or corn mazes or pumpkin patches, but lineups have to be managed to ensure physical distancing.

The government also recommends businesses consider online bookings with timed arrivals in order to space people out.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador