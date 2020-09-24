N.L. records no new cases of COVID-19, day after PM says Canada is dealing with 2nd wave

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as the province extended its streak of beating back the virus that is spiking in other Canadian provinces.

There continues to be one active case, the province reported on its COVID-19 website.

The total number of cases remains at 272 since March, that includes 268 recoveries and three deaths associated with the virus.

In total, 39,542 people have been tested. That's an additional 582 since Wednesday's figures.

Thursday is the sixth consecutive day in a row there have been no new cases to report in the province.

Shorter symptom list?

It's a "sniffle season" — as Health Minister John Haggie referred to it — like no other. Runny noses, coughs are commonplace as kids get back in school, every year, but sending them to class with those symptoms is a no-no in pandemic times.

However, at least one province is aiming to cut down on kids missing classes.

In British Columbia this week, the health department removed 10 symptoms that were part of the screening checklist for COVID-19 for school-aged kids.

The ones that have been axed from the list include sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue.

"They are also very common in children so there are concerns that it would unnecessarily exclude children," said the ministry of health in an email.

When asked if Newfoundland and Labrador is considering a shorter symptom list, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said her team is looking at it, but no decision has been made.

Different COVID story in other parts of country

Newfoundland and Labrador and the other Atlantic Canadian provinces are more aligned in terms of active case counts, compared to the rest of the country.

As of the latest figures, provided Wednesday afternoon, P.E.I. has no active cases. New Brunswick has three active cases and Nova Scotia has one.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Governor General Julie Payette deliver the Throne Speech in the Senate, as parliament prepares to resume in Ottawa on Sept. 23, 2020. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

That's in stark contrast to four other provinces which are in their second wave, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a rare televised address Wednesday night, Trudeau addressed the country warning that Canada is at a "crossroads" when it comes to COVID-19.

Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec are all seeing spikes in the number of new cases.

"We have the power to get this second wave under control. I know we can do it, because we've already done it once before. In the spring, we all did our part by staying home. And this fall, we have even more tools in the toolbox," he said.

Wearing masks, limiting social interactions and downloading the COVID-19 alert app are ways to help curb the virus.

