George Street questions swirl ahead of 2 p.m. NT COVID-19 briefing

Premier Dwight Ball, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie will provide a live briefing on COVID-19 today, in what's been a week of issues, and controversy, related to the pandemic in the province.

Today's update is scheduled for 2 p.m. NT, as Wednesdays are now the only day that Ball, Fitzgerald and Haggie appear in person to answer reporters' questions. The other six days of the week, the COVID-19 numbers are released via email.

You can watch the update here, via the provincial government's livestream of the briefing.

As of Tuesday, the province recorded 40 consecutive days without a new known case of COVID-19. Tuesday also marked 20 days since there was an active case of the virus.

The province's caseload remains at 261. In total, 258 people have recovered from the virus and there have been three deaths.

One of the questions likely to be asked is what government is planning to do, if anything, to ensure public health guidelines are being followed, specifically when it comes to George Street.

Pictures that emerged of packed bars over the weekend prompted fierce criticism. The specific photos of Konfusion and Rob Roy, showed clubgoers spilling out onto the patio, and on the dancefloor inside.

Politicians, including the premier, MHA Jim Dinn and St. John's Mayor Danny Breen, all weighed in Monday. Ball, along with the Department of Health, said the responsibility falls to bar owners and patrons to ensure public health guidelines are being followed. Breen and Dinn indicated the province needs to step up and ensure businesses are following the guidelines.

Ball had said public health officials would be meeting Monday with Service NL to discuss enforcement, but there has been no update provided since then.

A statement from the bar's managers said there is a lot of work to be done to establish a new normal.

"In these early days of trying to get things right, issues and opportunities for improvement are presenting themselves left and right," part of the statement read.

Atlantic Bubble and back-to-school

This week also saw the release of the government's education plan for the fall. It outlined three scenarios to account for different levels of COVID-19 prevalence in the province. The first plan is to resume in-person classes for K-12 students.

The plan was not without its criticism, as parents wonder how physical distancing can work in the close quarters of some classrooms, and the province's teachers' association said it lacked details.

And, less than a week ago, the Atlantic bubble opened on Friday, July 6, allowing for free movement between the four Atlantic provinces.

Since the bubble opened on Friday, P.E.I. has seen five new cases, and Nova Scotia one. Officials say those cases are not connected with the opening of borders between Atlantic Canadian provinces, as the outbreak was traced back to one man who had travelled to the Maritimes from the United States.