No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., as Dr. Fitzgerald pleads for acceptance

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald opened the first media briefing in a week by urging people in the province to be more accepting and understanding toward those who have contracted the virus, or will contract it in the future.

This comes after some backlash directed toward the person who tested positive last Friday — a resident of the province who returned home from the United States.

"I know people are scared, but it is impossible to know the personal circumstances of those around us. People who are unfortunate enough to contract this disease need our support and our understanding, not our judgment and disdain," Fitzgerald said.

"If people who test positive for COVID-19 feel vilified, then others will most certainly feel reluctant to come forward if they have symptoms."

The provincial government is live streaming the briefing on its YouTube channel, with Fitzgerald, Premier Dwight Ball, and Health Minister John Haggie.

The province has one active case. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 307 more people were tested.

That confirmed case came in on July 10, breaking a 42-day streak of no new cases. There have been no confirmed cases since.

No bubble bursting, yet

Ball had previously said the province could open its borders to all Canadian travellers by July 17, expanding beyond the current limits of Atlantic Canada.

On Wednesday, Ball objected to a question about him "backtracking" on the nationwide bubble idea, saying instead that July 17 was only ever mentioned as the earliest possible date for expanding.

No decision has been made on whether or not to open to the rest of the country, but Ball said people would be given "plenty of notice" before travel is expanded further.

Dwight Ball said the busiest point of entry in the province is the Quebec-Labrador border, where more than 400 people came into the province on Tuesday alone. (Lee Pitts)

During the briefing, Ball said traffic to the province has been relatively low. He said 9,900 travel exemptions have been approved since May 4, with the busiest point of entry being the Labrador-Quebec border.

More than 400 of the 996 people who entered the province on Tuesday entered through the border between Fermont, Que. and Labrador City.

Newfoundland and Labrador opened its border to visitors from Fermont late last month to people with travel exemptions. On Tuesday, New Brunswick's Premier Blaine Higgs said he's considering opening their border to neighbours on the nearby Gaspé Peninsula.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador