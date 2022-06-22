2 new COVID-19 deaths in N.L., hospitalizations drop slightly
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week, both people in their 70s.
According to the provincial Health Department's weekly update Wednesday, one of the deaths was in the Eastern Health region and the other was in the Central Health region.
There have now been 10 deaths reported in June, and 192 since the pandemic hit the province in March 2020.
Hospitalizations have dropped slightly, to 11, after shooting up from five to 14 last week.
Three people are in critical care, down from four in last week's update.
The Department of Health also reported 418 new cases over the past week: 74 on Thursday, 55 on Friday, 77 on Saturday, 40 on Sunday, 21 on Monday, 64 on Tuesday and 87 on Wednesday.
That data, however, does not reflect the true spread of COVID-19 since the province restricts testing by its health authorities and no longer releases the number of people tested.
The number of new cases also doesn't include positive cases found through rapid tests done by individuals.
