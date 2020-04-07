N.L. releasing COVID-19 projections during 6 p.m. briefing

Newfoundland and Labrador will be releasing its COVID-19 models Wednesday evening. On Tuesday Health Minister John Haggie said projection models are like a fuzzy crystal ball in terms of what the future holds. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador )

Government is ready to release its COVID-19 projection models on Wednesday, opting to hold its daily update at 6 p.m. rather than in its usual time slot in the afternoon.

Premier Dwight Ball said the update will include information on what the future of COVID-19 could look like for Newfoundland and Labrador.

Government had been asked daily for about a week when it would be releasing its projection models. On Tuesday Health Minister John Haggie said the province had only now reached the point where it can release models based on its data.

"We're just at that point now in the same way Alberta, and Saskatchewan, and Quebec and others have arrived at that point today," Haggie said.

"The key for us was having sufficient patient data points to be able to use it to try to model or predict the future with the way our data and our disease pattern unfolded."

Haggie said it wasn't until recently where epidemiologists were confident in the answers they were getting from the data.

Ontario released its models on Friday. From those models, health officials said the province could be dealing with the effects of COVID-19 for up to 18 months and for as long as two years.

Quebec released its own on Tuesday projecting 29,212 confirmed cases, possibly 1,404 people in hospital at once and 1,263 deaths by the end of April.

Quebec also released a worst case scenario projecting 59,845 confirmed cases, 3,208 people hospitalized at one time and 8,860 deaths, by the end the month.

But, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said projection models aren't exactly crystal clear.

On Tuesday Haggie said the same for Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We'll talk about what the future may hold. These are possibilities, these are probabilities and they are looking at the future through a fuzzy telescope or fuzzy crystal ball," the health minister said.

"But they are things that we need to do because we need as administrators, as civil servants, to try and be able to plan on your behalf for the worst case scenarios whilst hoping for the best."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador