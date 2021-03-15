No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. for 3rd day running

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the third day in a row of zeros.

There have been two recoveries since Sunday's update, leaving 50 active cases. Three people are in hospital.

Testing has plummeted in step with the province's positive cases, with 166 people receiving a swab in the last 24 hours, the lowest total in nearly two months.

Monday's numbers were released via email, as there was no live COVID-19 update due to the St. Patrick's Day holiday, which is observed by municipal and provincial governments.

It's back to school week: winter edition. Thousands of students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will be back in classrooms Thursday. Schools in the St. John's metro area closed their doors on Feb. 10, as COVID-19 cases soared. The remainder of schools on the Avalon were ordered to close two days later.

However, all high school students across the entire province will learn virtually for at least the next few weeks. Schools outside the Avalon region had reopened two weeks earlier, and 50 schools were using a combination of in-class learning and individual work at home, with no online instruction. But high school learning is now exclusively online for the time being.

Monday marks the third day of lowered alert levels across the province. The Avalon remains in Level 4, while the rest of the province is in the less-restrictive Level 3.

An update on whether those levels will be loosened even further is expected by March 26.

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 14, 2020.

In total, there have been 1,012 cases of the virus in Newfoundland and Labrador. Six people have died.

