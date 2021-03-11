N.L. reports 1 new case on national day of remembrance of deaths due to COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the country remembers those lost to the disease.

The new case is a man in his 50s in the Eastern Health region, and is a close contact of a previous case.

Seven people have recovered since Wednesday, leaving the province with 68 active cases, with three people in hospital, two of them in intensive care. In the last 24 hours, 951 people have been tested, for a total of 119,054.

Since the pandemic began last March, six people have died due to the virus.

Thursday marks one year to the day that COVID-19 media briefings began in the province. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald led them solo for the first few days, before being joined by then premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie.

It was March 14 that N.L. recorded its first case of the virus.

National Day of Observance

Thursday is also a day for sombre reflection.

It is the day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau designated to commemorate those who have died due to COVID-19.

The government has asked Canadians to think about the people whose lives were claimed by the novel coronavirus, as well as the health-care and other essential workers who have been on the front lines.

One year ago, COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic. Today, on this National Day of Observance, we honour every parent, child, and friend who lost their life to this disease - and we stand with the people they loved as they continue to cope with this unimaginable loss. —@JustinTrudeau

"Early last year, our lives, and the lives of everyone around the world, were forever changed by the emergence of COVID-19," Trudeau said in a statement on Monday.

"We now mourn the tragic loss of more than 22,000 parents, siblings, friends and loved ones."

Closer to home, the City of St. John's is also speaking about the National Day of Observance.

In a statement, Mayor Danny Breen reflected how "our lives have been forever changed by this virus."

To all those around our province who rose to the immense challenge presented by COVID-19 - with courage, conviction, and a resolute determination to do all you could to guide our province and our people through the storm - thank you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@jerry4nape

St. John's, along with many other municipalities and provinces, have lowered flags to half-mast to honour those who have lost their lives.

"I want to thank our front-line health-care workers and essential workers — including our own staff — who put themselves at risk, working long hours to ensure we receive the care and services we need," Breen said in the statament.

He also praised business owners for their "resilience and adaptability" amid the pandemic.

While the vaccine rollout is a sign of hope, Breen warned there cannot be celebrations yet.

"The end is in sight, but the next few months are more important than ever when it comes to ensuring we all stay safe and protected," he said.

