N.L. announces 1 new case of COVID-19

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday.

In a news release, the provincial government said the new case is in the Eastern Health region.

The new case brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 242. Of those cases, 227 are in the Eastern Health region.

There are eight cases in the Central Health region, one case in the Western Health region and six in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Seven people are in hospital. Three people are in intensive care, up from two people Saturday. In all, 4,812 people have been tested for the virus, an increase of 86 tests from Saturday, and 129 people have recovered from the virus.

Three people have died in the province.

Sunday is the seventh straight day the increase in the number of cases is in the single digits.

It is also the second day that the number of recovered cases is larger than active ones. Active cases include the total number of cases, minus those who have recovered and those who have died.

The province's daily briefings will resume again on Monday, after a three-day hiatus for the Easter holiday.

