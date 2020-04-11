2 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. Saturday, bringing total to 241

In total, 4,726 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in N.L. (Submitted by Eastern Health)

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a news release Saturday from the provincial government, the new cases are both in the Eastern Health region, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 241.

By region, there are 226 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and one case in the Western Health region.

Six people are in hospital, with two in intensive care. In all, 4,726 people have been tested for the virus, with 4,485 testing negative, and 120 people have recovered from the virus.

Three people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Saturday is the sixth day in a row the jump in the number of cases is in the single digits.

It is also the first day that the number of recovered cases is larger than active ones.

Don't read into single digit days, Fitzgerald

Over the course of the past week, the province has seen five straight days of a single-digit increase in the number of cases. However, chief medical officer of health Janice Fitzgerald said the province shouldn't use this as a way to bend the rules in place.

"There are going to be days like this that we only have a few cases," Fitzgerald said earlier this week. "Then there are going to be days where we have more."

No daily briefings will be held over the Easter weekend. The move comes after Premier Dwight Ball said the people involved in the briefings — like those at the podium, along with employees like communications staff and public health officials— needed a break after around-the-clock work for almost a month.

In Saturday's release, the government asked Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to remain strict in physical distancing practices over the Easter weekend, and adhere to directives laid out by Fitzgerald.