N.L. government considering banning TikTok from government devices

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it's considering banning TikTok from government devices, potentially following in the federal government's footsteps.

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), is reviewing the recent direction taken by the Federal Government as it relates to the use of TikTok on government mobile devices and considering next steps," the provincial government said in a statement to CBC News Tuesday.

CBC News reported Monday that the federal government would remove and block TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform, from all federal government devices due to security concerns.

In an email sent to Global Affairs employees Monday, department officials said the Chief Information Officer of Canada made the decision following a review that found TikTok's data collection methods could lead to cyber attacks.

"The Government of Canada continuously works to ensure the cyber security of our networks by identifying threats and vulnerabilities, including those on social media platforms," the email said.

The app was deleted and blocked on all federal government mobile devices Tuesday.

Quebec bans app on government devices

While Newfoundland and Labrador is considering TikTok's fate on provincial government devices, other provinces have already followed the federal government's lead.

Quebec banned the installation and use of TikTok on government mobile devices Tuesday.

According to The Canadian Press, Quebec's cybersecurity and digital minister Éric Caire said, although there is no evidence a foreign country is spying on government employees through the application, the ban is a "preventive" measure.

"The security of information and the protection of data held by public administration bodies remain a top priority for the Quebec government and that is why we are adopting this preventive measure," Caire said in a statement reported by The Canadian Press.

TikTok is a social media application focused on short-form videos that's owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance.

Last week, Canada's federal privacy commissioner and provincial counterparts in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec launched a joint probe into how the application collects data and if it meets privacy-law expectations.

China's ownership of the social media platform has raised concerns during a period of heightened tensions between China and the West.

A growing list of U.S. states have also reportedly banned the app from government phones.

