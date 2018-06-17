Buckets of berries and a rogue raccoon: New card game lets you make Newfoundland Jam

You're all set to make that jam. You've got your bakeapples, you pulled out Nan's favourite recipe and your jars and globber bobber are ready for action when suddenly a wily raccoon comes and steals it all out from under you.

This is not a strange day in the kitchen. Instead, it's Newfoundland Jam, an upcoming "silly and colourful" card game from game designer Jason Anarchy.

The artwork for Newfoundland Jam was designed by Kelly Bastow, who is originally from the province. (Jason Anarchy/Kickstarter)

"You basically win the game by making the most jam," Anarchy, best known for his popular game Drinking Quest, told the Central Morning Show from his home in Toronto.

Players of the game, which was offered for preorder via Kickstarter, have to collect different jam-making ingredients and equipment, and try to make varieties including blueberry, rhubarb and bakeapple.

But watch out for the jam burglar, a mainland raccoon who wants to steal all your jam and keep you from being declared the winner.

A Newfoundland influence on the game

The game's Newfoundland-centric theme isn't an accident — Anarchy is a mainlander like that raccoon but he was raised by two Newfoundlanders in southern Ontario.

The game was inspired by a story his mother, who was born in Springdale, told him as a child about making jam "back home," he said.

But when he brought up the story, to tell her about his game idea, his mother didn't remember telling it to him.

"Regardless of whose memory is foggy, it's still a fun idea."

Anarchy, who has visited Newfoundland a few times, said he got his sense of humour from his mom, and tried to transfer that to Newfoundland Jam.

The game's deluxe 'Lord Tunderin Jesus' edition has extra cards and more jam options. (Jason Anarchy/Kickstarter)

"It kind of goes for that ... warmth and a bit of a sense of humour kind of feel that I think of when I think of Newfoundland," he said of the game.

"It's very much a game that celebrates the province, not one that tries to make it a punchline."

Homegrown artwork

Newfoundland Jam does have a couple of other homegrown influences, Anarchy said.

His college roommate Lonny is also from Newfoundland, and vetted the game for fun and humour.

"In a lot of ways he's kind of an influence on a lot of my games."

And the game artist, Kelly Bastow, is another Newfoundlander who now lives in Toronto. They met through mutual friends and he thought it made sense to have a Newfoundland artist work on the game.

"She has a really cool watercolour style."

Eager jammers could pre-order the regular or the deluxe "Lord Tunderin Jesus" edition of the game, which Anarchy hopes to have out for general release in November, just in time for the holiday season.

Time to start saving those jam jars.

