Un-bee-lievable: Newfoundland Insectarium marks 25 years on the west coast

Lloyd and Sandy Hollett opened the Newfoundland Insectarium in Reidville 25 years ago, showcasing insects from around the world on the west coast of Newfoundland. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Lloyd Hollett, one of the founders and the manager of the Newfoundland Insectarium in Reidvile near Deer Lake, didn't grow up with an interest in bugs and other critters.

"It wasn't until I went to college and had to do a collection for forestry [class] that I got interested in them," he told CBC News, standing next to one of the insectarium's newest exhibits, the axolotl.

"It's funny because as a kid. I loved bugs," Lloyd's wife, Sandy, chimes in. "I was always catching bugs, bringing bugs home and everything, but I kind of grew out of it as I got older. But then it's funny that I ended up owning a place like this."

The Holletts took their love for bugs and opened the Newfoundland Insectarium inside an old dairy barn in the fall of 1998.

As the business enters its 25th season this year, it's on pace for its biggest summer ever.

The insectarium was formerly a dairy farm, which was renovated over the course of 1998. (Submitted by Lloyd Hollett)

Lloyd Hollett and business partner Gary Holloway began the process of insect collecting in the mid-1990s. Once their collection grew, they were visited by Georges Brossard, the founder of the Montreal Insectarium, and the journey to open an insectarium in Newfoundland began.

The building houses insects from all over the world, shown across three floors with attractions like an exhibit hall, an ant colony that moves through tubing that covers the entire building and the popular butterfly garden.

Insectarium goers like Jeremiah McKay, 5, were able to get up close and personal with insects like stick bugs and butterflies.

"One's a kind of owl one, and [blue] ones," McKay said, pointing to different butterflies. "There's a lot of colours."

The butterfly garden is full of different species of butterflies, including this owl butterfly. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Jason Saunders spent Friday visiting the insectarium from Clarenville, and said he has fond memories of visiting with his family over the years.

"You get to see creatures that you normally wouldn't see, and you get to see [them] in their normal habitat," Saunders said.

"It's absolutely amazing that a place like this has been here for 25 years.... It is a world-class facility."

Running the facility is a full-time job in every sense for the Holletts, who work seven days a week for five months straight from May to October each year. Sandy operates the gift shop while Lloyd serves as manager.

The Newfoundland Insectarium opens seasonally from May to October. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

While they say retirement is on the horizon, they wouldn't have it any other way as of right now.

"There's never a morning when I get up and I don't feel like I want to go to work. I'm anxious to get here every day," Sandy said.

"Every day is just so different," Lloyd added. "You meet such fabulous people. We've made lifelong friends here just from meeting them at the insectarium."

The insectarium will remain open to locals and tourists in Reidville until Thanksgiving.