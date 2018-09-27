N.L. Hydro warns customers of telephone scam

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is warning customers of a phone scam.

A few of customers have reported receiving a phone call from someone who claims to be with the utility company, warning their power will be cut off if they do not pay an outstanding balance immediately, according to a notice Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro posted on their website Thursday.

Some customers have been asked to phone a 1-877 number in order to make that payment.

"Please be aware that this is a scam. Hydro is not making these calls," the Hydro statement reads.

Hydro advises customers contacted as part of this scam to hang up the phone and report suspicious calls to their local police detachment or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Do not provide personal information, account information or credit card or payment information, Hydro said.

Customers with questions about the legitimacy of a phone call they receive can contact Hydro customer service at 1-888-737-1296.

