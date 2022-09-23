Hitler's son alive in Germany, and other tales from The Newfoundland Herald

Newfoundland is certainly no stranger to provocative newspapers. But when The Sunday Herald hit the streets in the spring of 1946, it ushered in a new era of provincial news: the dawn of the modern tabloid.

The front page of the first edition featured the blaring headline above, as well as features we now commonly associate with the modern supermarket tabs like the National Enquirer and the Sun chain. A crime page in the first edition included stories from American wire services, one of which, from Miami screamed:

58-year-old Husband Throws 16-year-old Wife and Baby in River!

There was also a local crime report, a photo and caption of Miss Scanty Swimming Suit Queen from Daytona Beach, Fla., and a contest with a trip down south as the prize.

That's not to say the Herald was an entirely frivolous read; it became the main voice of those opposed to Confederation with Canada in the 1948 referendums. The publisher, Geoff Stirling, helped form the Economic Union with America Party and took the lead in promoting Newfoundland as the 51st state to politicians in the United States.

Stirling, the primary writer as well as the publisher and editor, stated in the opening editorial that the Herald would be the champion of the "cause of progressive journalism."

However, it was populism that he peddled.

It was a fascinating mix of the lofty and the lowbrow that characterized the Herald in its early years, and symbolized the Newfoundland and Labrador peering into a new world following the Second World War and the newfound prosperity that came with it.

An accomplished athlete, Stirling spent time at the University of Tampa on a track scholarship and dabbled in journalism on the side, freelancing for Time magazine and the Chicago Tribune.

It was here, it seems, that he developed a taste for the prurient.

One lurid headline screamed:

Unnatural St. John's Boy Attempts to Strangle Own Mother

"During the past three nights, during which the night air of the city was bitterly cold, an aged lady of the Higher Levels had to huddle in a lane behind her house through the night hours, all because her unnatural son threatened to take her life by strangling her if she as much as put a foot within her own dwelling."

Another read:

Girl Pulled out of Car in Unusual Condition

"Two spectators on the Topsail Road, near an out of town dance hall, saw a strange occurrence this week when a car drew up to the door of the hall and two men got out. One of them tried to pull a woman who was dressed in a fur coat out of the car. When she refused, he insisted by grabbing her by the arm. She fell out of the door into the snow. As she did so the fur coat fell open to reveal that she was completely naked underneath."

There does not appear to be a corroborating story in any of the Herald's competitors.

The cover of the Sunday Herald on Oct. 31, 1948 — less than six months before Newfoundland joined Confederation. (Submitted by David Sorensen)

Sterling told the Globe and Mail's Susan Bourette in 2004 that he knew his approach would be successful, and had once explained his method to journalist and politician Joey Smallwood: "How could Stirling succeed, Smallwood pressed him, when his own paper had folded? Stirling told him, 'Joe, you've got nothing but politics. I'm going to have ghost stories and comics and all kinds of stuff.'

The Herald, which debuted on May 12, 1946, was a stunning departure for Newfoundland newspapers. The country's version of the Old Grey Lady, the Telegram, fashioned itself after the Times newspapers of London and New York, and had been churning out serviceable journalism since the 1870s. The Daily News followed the lead of the Telegram, as did other papers of the time.

Stirling's involvement with Ches Crosbie and other members of the St. John's elite fighting Confederation with Canada was reflected in the pages of the Herald, sometimes with the typical Stirling audacity and humour.

While propagandizing for the responsible government vote, the Herald would also run the headline 'Anti-Smallwood Rat Amazes Housewife,' a story about an errant rodent that fried itself in the back of a tube radio while Joey Smallwood was delivering a speech to the National Convention.

Following the defeat of the anti-Confederates, Stirling moved quickly from his advocacy for responsible government and economic union with the United States and moved into Smallwood's circle.

With then premier Smallwood's assistance, Stirling and Don Jamieson sought and received a licence for a radio station, CJON, that hit the airwaves in 1950. A television station followed in the 1955. At the time of his death in 2013, Stirling's media empire — Stirling Communications International — included his television station, NTV, radio station OZ-FM and The Newfoundland Herald.

The Herald, the rabble-rousing Newfoundland iconoclast, converted to an entertainment magazine and TV guide in the 1970s and continues as a staple of grocery store lineups until announcing earlier this month that its Sept. 25 issue is to be its last.

