Newfoundland Growlers win the ECHL Kelly Cup to make history

The Newfoundland Growlers made history Tuesday night as they became the first professional hockey team in the province to ever win a championship.

The Growlers beat the Toledo Walleye 4-3 on home ice to score the ECHL Kelly Cup.

Thousands of spectators were on their feet as the sixth game in the championship series wound down.

Growlers fans brought lots of creative signs, noise makers and energy to the game Tuesday night. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"I can't describe it, I cannot describe it, so good, we finally won the cup," said Donna Brown, who has not missed a single home game.

"It's amazing, it's the loudest I have ever heard at Mile One. It is fantastic."

Lois Sharpe, who is from Newfoundland but lives in Ontario flew home to be at the game. Wearing her Growlers jersey, she said the trip was definitely worth it.

"The energy here was absolutely amazing … absolutely phenomenal. The community is amazing."

Growlers fans sit on the edge of their seats. The arena was sold out. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Zach O'Brien, a Growlers forward who is from St. John's, was named the league's most valuable player. He said this season has been an experience he never thought he would get.

"I didn't think I was going to get the chance to play pro hockey at home, I've been away for so many years playing. When I got the chance last summer I was so happy and to be in this moment right now is so incredible," he said.

Standing on the ice following the buzzer, with a championship ball cap on his head, O'Brien said words couldn't describe the way he was feeling.

Fans young and old packed Mile One Centre Tuesday evening to watch the Newfoundland Growlers beat the Toledo Walleye. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"At the beginning of the year we set out a goal, we knew we wanted a championship, we knew we had a special group of guys. To accomplish our goal is one of the best feelings in the world."

