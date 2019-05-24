Fans, business owners feeling the pinch of Growlers' suspension from home rink

Newfoundland Growlers fans will miss at least six homes games this year while the team remains suspended from Mile One Centre. (Newfoundland Growlers/Facebook)

The news of the Newfoundland Growlers' suspension from its home rink in St. John's is rippling through a community of hockey fans and supporters wondering what it means for a club that was about to play its first home opener in two years.

The City of St. John's suspended the club's home games at Mile One Centre while it investigates allegations of "disrespectful workplace conduct" by team ownership, Mayor Danny Breen announced Wednesday.

Growlers owner Dean MacDonald denied the allegations, telling reporters the franchise was "being penalized for something at this stage that no one even knows is legitimate."

With the Nov. 5 home opener now only a week away, the Growlers had to quickly find another building to play in. Its parent club, the Toronto Maple Leafs, opted to take the team in for the time being, and the first six home games will be played at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, home of the AHL's Marlies.

But the debacle has left fans holding the bag.

As excitement mounted to watch the Growlers on home ice, with the team off to a hot 4-0 start to the season, fans who have tickets in their hands are heartbroken, according to Howie Feltham, who regularly attended games with his family.

"I have a 10-year-old and an 11-year old. We've been going to Growlers games since Day 1," Feltham told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"We are avid fans, so this year we decided we were going to get season tickets."

Niall Hickey, co-owner of The Newfoundland Embassy, says the Newfoundland Growlers and St. John's Edge were the biggest draws for his bar on game nights. (John Pike/CBC)

Feltham said his family is devastated by the news of the suspension, and the city and the Growlers organization are working on a refund of the $2,000 he spent for four season tickets.

It's unclear whether the Growlers will return to St. John's after their six-game stint in Toronto or after the investigation is concluded. The team's first home game after the six games in Toronto is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Feltham said he doesn't think games should have been cancelled in St. John's.

"People need to work in a safe and happy work environment, so if things are going on it needs to be dealt with," he said.

"If there are issues, they need to be looked into. [But] I don't think they need to cancel games to look at internal issues."

Businesses feeling the blow

Across the street from the downtown arena sits Newfoundland Embassy, a popular bar for hockey fans that's usually packed on game days.

Outside the pub's doors fly three Newfoundland Growlers flags, and a banner that says "Welcome Back" stretches across the front wall.

Co-owner Niall Hickey says the suspension is disheartening.

"It's really tough news to hear, because the Newfoundland Growlers have done so much for businesses downtown as a whole. For small businesses, employees, it's really, really tough to hear that happened," Hickey said.

"It hurts. It really does. Over this past year and a half through this pandemic, we're still missing this right now. It's a tough pill to swallow, I've got to say. We didn't think this would happen."

Niall Hickey, co-owner of The Newfoundland Embassy, says the Newfoundland Growlers were a big boost to business over the slow winter months. (The Newfoundland Embassy/Facebook)

Hickey said game nights were his bar's biggest draw and were an added boost over the slow winter months.

He said his business's mission was to be the "home of the Growlers" and to foster a community of sports fans on game nights for the Growlers and the Edge basketball team.

"Summer is always good for everyone, but the winter is when you try to survive. The Growlers and the Edge, they were the biggest draw for us. Before and after the games, we were always full," he said.

"It was incredible. It helped us create a community that we loved being a part of, and from what we found out … it's disheartening news. It really hits home, it's tough. I know many other businesses that thrive in the winter off these games."

The Newfoundland Embassy plans to show Growlers games on televisions inside the bar on game nights.

Hickey hopes fans will continue to support the team.

"One thing I'm just happy about is that the Growlers actually get to play somewhere," he said.

"We'll still be there with the flags. We'll still be there with the jerseys on. We will be supporting the Newfoundland Growlers no matter what."

