Going home: Newfoundland Growlers set to return to Mary Brown's Centre

The Newfoundland Growlers are heading back to St. John's for the remainder of its three-year lease with St. John's Sports and Entertainment. (Newfoundland Growlers/Twitter)

The Newfoundland Growlers are heading back to St. John's.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which owns the ECHL team, and St. John's Sports and Entertainment, which runs Mary Brown's Centre, said an agreement was reached Thursday to have the team return.

A spokesperson for the Growlers organization told CBC News the plan is to have the team play the remainder of its three-year lease, signed in August, in the downtown St. John's arena.

The team had been without a permanent home for the beginning of this season after SJSE staff brought forward allegations of workplace misconduct by Deacon Sports employees.

Tuesday's media release says the investigation into the complaints continues, notes the allegations are not physical or sexual in nature, and says Growlers players and coaches are not involved in the allegations.

According to the release, the agreement includes:

Provisions for an autonomous operational committee with representatives from both organizations to support the lease's operational requirements and obligations.

Operational stability for the remainder of the three-year lease agreement to allow the Newfoundland Growlers access to the Mary Brown's Centre for hockey operations.

An agreement to support a media blackout regarding the workplace harassment investigation and arbitration as well as promotion of respectful social media commentary.

The continuation of the arbitration process commenced by Deacon Sports against SJSE.

The Growlers' next home game is Dec. 1. (Mary Brown's Centre/Facebook)

Both sides say they are working together to confirm and roll out ticketing for future games. The Growlers' next home game is Dec. 1 against the Reading Royals.

More information will be available in the coming days, the release says.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador