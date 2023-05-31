Kelly Cup run ends for Growlers after double overtime loss in St. John's

The Growlers finished the year with 98 points atop the North Division. (Newfoundland Growlers/Twitter)

The dogs of Newfoundland came just one goal shy of forcing a Game 7 in the ECHL's Kelly Cup playoffs Tuesday night in St. John's.

The Growlers battled their way back into the Eastern Conference final against the Florida Everblades after dropping the first two games on the road.

At home, down 2-1, the Growlers snatched Game 4 to even the series but lost Game 5, pushing the club to the brink of elimination.

Tuesday night's Game 6 was do or die against the defending league champs.

An early first period goal by Growlers' winger Pavel Gogolev set the tone.

Florida answered just two minutes later with a goal from William Calverley.

The first period ended even.

The Growlers found themselves in some penalty trouble early in the second, which allowed the Everblades to jump ahead.

At 4:42 of the second, Florida's Logan Lambdin jumped on a loose puck to give the team a 2-1 lead.

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Tuesday night in St. John's. (Newfoundland Growlers/Twitter)

But the dogs didn't roll over.

Just minutes later Growlers' defenceman Brennan Kapcheck gave the pack a shot in the arm with a shattering open-ice hit that saw the play head north into Florida's end.

Hometown boys Zach O'Brien and Tyler Boland then immediately connected to draw the game square at 2-2.

From there it was a chess match, with neither side giving up space.

The final buzzer went off with things remaining even at two apiece. Sudden death overtime would decide the fate of the Growlers' season.

The first overtime ticked by without a resolution. The table was set at Mary Brown's Centre for a late night rally.

However, the story — and the Growlers' season — ended there.

With just over 11 minutes remaining in the second overtime period, Florida's John McCarron threw a hail Mary shot on net from a sharp angle deep in the left-side corner to send the Everblades back to the Kelly Cup final.

The Growlers finished the year with 98 points atop the North Division.

O'Brien led the way with an 87-point year with only 59 games played after bouncing around the Maple Leafs farm system with some time spent with the Toronto Marlies. He's followed by Gogolev with 65 points and fan favourite Todd Skirving with 58.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador