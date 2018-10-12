The b'ys are back in town — and on the ice.

After a year-long break from professional hockey in St. John's, the ECHL begins its run in the city Friday night at Mile One Centre.

The man at the centre of it is happy to be home and admits this season opener will be different from past experiences at the rink.

"I've had home openers at the NHL level, [I've] had home openers as an assistant coach and it's been pretty standard. I haven't really been nervous," Coach Ryane Clowe said after the team's final practice before its inaugural game.

"This is probably the first time in a long time I've had some butterflies."

Latest pro team for the city

The Newfoundland Growlers are the fourth professional team to call Mile One home ice.

After months of anticipation, fans at Mile One will get to see their hometown Growlers for the first regular season game. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The return of pro hockey is a big win for fans, but also for the ECHL.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. We're really excited about it. St. John's is no stranger to minor league hockey but to have them in the ECHL kind of puts a new flavour on our North Division," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said.

"I'm excited for the crowd and excited to have hockey back here."

The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre on Friday night. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Before they even signed a player, the team started making news for the logo on its jersey.

"A perfect fit, and it's pretty sharp in terms of colours and design. Certainly this community embraced it but it really swept the, I won't say the nation, I'll say the continent because it resonated across all markets," said Crelin.

But it's the names of the players on the backs of the jerseys that matter most to Clowe, not what's on the front of them.

While Bonavista's Adam Pardy won't be in the lineup for the home opener, there is a lot of talent on the Growlers' bench.

"I keep stressing the number one thing here is development, but I also believe you can win and develop at the same time," Clowe said.

"We've got some guys up front that are very young, fast and quick. That's kind of our foundation and what we were trying to do here."

The ECHL is excited to add St. John's to its North Division. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

With nearly all of the available 5,800 tickets sold for the first-ever ECHL home game at Mile One Centre, the players wearing the Newfoundland Growlers will get a warm welcome to St. John's.

"All the players are really excited about it. A lot of these guys have never played here and never had the experience of a crowd here, so hopefully it's electric and hopefully we will give them something to cheer about," Clowe said.

The Newfoundland Growlers take the ice at 7 p.m. against the Florida Everblades.

