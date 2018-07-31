Newfoundland Growlers reveal jersey design

James Melindy and Dean MacDonald wear the new jerseys for the Newfoundland Growlers, which feature a stoic Newfoundland dog. (John Pike/CBC)

Simple colours, a streamlined design and some military history can all be found in the jersey design unveiled Tuesday for the Newfoundland Growlers, the latest pro hockey team to play out of St. John's.

"There's a lot of symbolism, a lot of pride, and we're all really proud," Growlers owner Dean MacDonald said at a ceremony at Harbourside Park in downtown St. John's.

"It's a dream come true."

MacDonald and James Melindy, a Goulds native who will play defence on the inaugural team, showed off the jerseys while standing next to a sculpture of a Newfoundland dog.

The dog — a stoic symbol of the Growlers — appears on both white and black jerseys that will be used for home and away games.

The Growlers will wear the black jerseys as their home jerseys for the first half of the season, then switch to white for the other half of the season, according to league rules.

The jerseys are based on the colours of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, and feature a patch on both shoulders of the sweater.

The patch includes a stylized letter "G" centered within the cardinal points and features a highlighted northeastern portion. This is meant to symbolize the geographic location of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Growlers will begin their season Oct 12 when they take on the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre in St. John's.