Snow, freezing rain heading to parts of Newfoundland

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the Avalon, Bonavista, and Clarenville areas. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

It could be — and maybe should be — a slow drive to work Thursday morning, if you live in eastern Newfoundland.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the Avalon, Bonavista, and Clarenville areas, along with wind warnings for parts of the island's west coast.

Snow is forecast to start Wednesday night, before turning into freezing rain overnight.

-NEW- More messy weather on the way. <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for St. John’s and surrounding areas. <a href="https://t.co/MmQ2Umi3jl">https://t.co/MmQ2Umi3jl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KrissyHolmes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KrissyHolmes</a> <a href="https://t.co/zxnciOPHtf">pic.twitter.com/zxnciOPHtf</a> —@Fred_Hutton

That rain will last into Thursday morning according to Mike Vandenberg, a meteorologist at the Environment Canada weather office in Gander.

"It'll make things slippery, anyway," he said. "Just a few millimetres, but enough to cause some hazardous travel conditions, let's just say. So if you're driving into work, make sure you slow down."

While that freezing rain is falling, winds will be picking up — gusting to around 70 km/h out of the southeast.

"There's plenty of accidents on a good day, so freezing rain certainly won't help things," said Vandenberg.

But Thursday afternoon looks better for most of the island.

The freezing rain is forecast to taper to showers in the late morning, and the winds will calm around the same time.

Meanwhile, on the island's west coast, Corner Brook, Gros Morne, and Parson's Pond - Hawke's Bay are under wind warnings.

Environment Canada warns southeast winds gusting to 130 km/h Wednesday night could damage buildings, before calming down on Thursday morning.