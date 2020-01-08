'The trip of a lifetime' for 2nd N.L. family competing in the 'Feud'

From the left in the back: Krystal, Bev and Wanda Freeman, with Maggie and Darrell Freeman in the front, in their attire for competing on Family Feud Canada. (Submitted)

Travelling from a community of fewer than 100 people to appear on a nationally televised game show might sound daunting as a first out-of-province trip, but the Freeman family was happy to rise to the occasion.

Before flying from Champney's West, N.L., to Toronto to compete on Family Feud Canada with her four family members, Wanda Freeman had never been off the island of Newfoundland.

But she had only good things to say about the experience.

"Oh my God, I gotta go again," Freeman said.

"I said on the way back, 'I could get used to travelling.' I had a ball."

They won't forget us up in Toronto. - Wanda Freeman

Freeman and her family are the second from Newfoundland and Labrador to compete on the show since it first started airing Dec. 16.

They're not allowed to discuss the results of the pre-taped episode, which will air Jan. 23, but despite the secrecy, Freeman had plenty to say about the experience.

During their trip to Toronto the Freeman family took the Newfoundland and Labrador flag everywhere they went, including to a performance of hit musical Come From Away. (Submitted)

"We took a huge Newfoundland flag, we had hundreds of Newfoundland pins, we passed them out to everybody," Freeman said of her experience at the show.

"We even went to a club and had this big Newfoundland flag. People were coming asking to get their picture taken with us."

Like the rest of his family, Darrell Freeman is fiercely proud of his hometown and spoke proudly of it with host Gerry Dee during the taping.

Wanda Freeman and her aunt Bev had never been off the island of Newfoundland before their trip to compete on Family Feud Canada in Toronto. They made the most of it, even taking a journey to see Niagara Falls. (Submitted)

"We dressed like fishermen — which we are — and we spoke about how many people was in the community," Darrell Freeman said.

"At one point we said, 'Everybody is watching tonight.'"

Each of the five competing family members donned a sou'wester, rubber boots and a red flannel jacket, trying to show off as much of their culture as possible. They even had props, including a couple of ugly sticks and a lobster pot.

There and back again … twice

The trip to Toronto for CBC's Family Feud Canada was the first time out of the province for Bev Freeman, too, but unforeseen circumstances meant the family got to make the most of two different trips.

They first flew to Toronto on Dec. 13, but the original taping had to be rescheduled, so the show's producers flew the Freemans back to Newfoundland.

They returned in January to tape their episode, and were put up in the swanky Fairmont Royal York, Bev Freeman said.

"Oh, we were really roughing it," Bev Freeman joked.

"It was fantastic. We went to the hot tub, we were swimming … we had a maid."

Darrell Freeman and his wife Krystal took in a Toronto Maple Leafs game with their niece Maggie while visiting Toronto. They also saw the Toronto Raptors play during their trip. (Submitted)

As nice as their hotel was, they didn't spend much time in it, she said.

During their two trips the family saw and did plenty, including taking in major league sports games, visiting landmarks, and making a trip to Niagara Falls.

The Freemans were even given tickets to see the Toronto production of musical Come From Away.

Wanda Freeman said she and her sister, as well as the rest of the family, had a blast.

"We've had a trip of a lifetime — it was the best experience ever. We'd both never been on an airplane and we met many wonderful people and we just had a ball," Wanda Freeman said.

"They won't forget us up in Toronto."

