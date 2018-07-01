Distillery gets worldwide attention with 100% Newfoundland gin

When you walk into the Newfoundland Distillery, the first thing that hits you is the sweet smell of grain being turned into alcohol, in three big copper stills in the back room.

"I never really goes away," Peter Wilkins tells me with a smile.

He's exactly the sort of person you might expect to sell gin for a living. The co-founder of the distillery, with a strong British accent and bright floral shirts, stands out in Clarke's Beach.

How he ended up in Newfoundland is a common tale. He met a Newfoundlander in Prague, married her and moved back with their daughters.

Wilkins is a professional artist — his digital artwork adorns every free wall in the distillery.

He's also been a self-professed "professional drinker". When a friend, Dom Joly, got a British TV show travelling the world trying local booze, Wilkins tagged along.

"I stood next to him sampling all the drinks and nodding wisely," he recounts.

The seaweed gin has proven to be the most popular, outselling the distillery's regular gin two to one (Peter Cowan/CBC)

He still does that today, as his daughters mix him a gin and tonic. You need one to cool off, he insists. Even on a cool day the heat pours off the three copper stills in the back.

Sourcing local ingredients

Initially, a friend approached Wilkins about starting a distillery to make whiskey.

It was Wilkins who suggested gin, And it's gin that is now receiving international recognition, growing sales and showing that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have a thirst to "drink local," Wilkins said.

"We wanted to ensure we could do everything within the province and source everything that we conceivably could, here," he said.

The savory comes from St. John's, the juniper picked all over the Avalon Peninsula, the seaweed plucked by divers off the ocean floor just off the Burin Peninsula.

To make the spirits 100 per cent local, the distillery uses barley from a provincial government test program. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

It was the most basic ingredient that proved to be the most difficult. Barley hasn't been grown in Newfoundland for brewing and distilling, it has always been imported.

A provincial government test program teamed the distillery up with a farmer in Cormac, who this year is growing 20 acres of barley just to keep the stills full.

Wilkins says they're the first full distillery to open in more than a century in the province, so it was important to him to be able to sell the very first 100 per cent Newfoundland spirit.

They've barely been able to keep up with demand.

Worldwide attention

After two years, the Newfoundland Distillery is the fourth most popular gin brand at the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation.

They sell much less of their vodka, a product where Wilkins says drinkers aren't as willing to pay a more premium price. Their aquavit, a type of unaged, flavoured whiskey popular in Scandinavia, has also been surprisingly popular.

The distillery was pleasantly surprised when the seaweed gin received a double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition this year (Peter Cowan/CBC)

It's the seaweed gin that's become the biggest star at the distillery.

But it wasn't supposed to be that way.

"I thought this was going to be the obscure foodie drink and we would would sell a couple cases," said Wilkins. It outsells their other gin two to one.

It's not just Newfoundland and Labrador drinkers that have noticed. The distillery sent its two gins off to the San Fransisco World Spirits Competition.

"We entered the competition really for a lark thinking, you know, this is the big competition. We'll send it in and give it a go," said Wilkins,

Their regular gin, flavoured with bakeapples and savory, got a silver. Their seaweed gin came away with a double gold medal.

"We were absolutely stunned and delighted," he said.

The Newfoundland distillery says it's the first in the province in over 100 years to distill alcohol, all the way from raw grain, to finished product (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The award has attracted attention from other provinces. Nova Scotia has put in an order for the seaweed gin and there's interest from New Brunswick, P.E.I and Quebec.

And they're adding new products. A rhubarb Vodka is out in early July, a gunpowder and wild rose rum will follow soon after.

They need a big new still to keep up with demand. But all the success has had one casualty. That whiskey that was part of the original plan still hasn't happened.

"We haven't quite got ahead of ourselves enough to have enough spare capacity to lay down whiskey for three years. Which is what we really wanted to do," Wilkins said.

